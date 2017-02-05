Long journey ahead for La Salle

De La Salle University put on a clinic when it clobbered Far Eastern University in straight sets to kick off its campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on a high note Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Lady Spikers flirted with disaster in the first set before blasting away in the second and third to pocket a 29-27, 25-22, 25-23 victory – their first win since crushing rival Ateneo de Manila University in a thrilling finals showdown last year.

Majoy Baron spewed fire, finishing with 15 points off nine attacks, three blocks and three services aces while last year’s Finals’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kianna Dy finished 11 markers for the Lady Spikers, who are tipped to take the tournament by storm.

On the other hand, it was only Bernadeth Pons who scored in double figures for the Lady Tamaraws with 12 points.

La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus expressed satisfaction over Baron’s performance and credited Dy and the returning Des Cheng for a job well done.

“Nag-step up si Majoy, even si Kianna. Kailangan kasi may mag-step up eh so wala naman siguro iba sila lang ‘yun and even si Des all out naman kanina.”

Pride

A former Best Blocker awardee, Baron said the smell of the champagne has yet to die down, especially since they won their sweetest title over the Lady Eagles also at the Big Dome.

“Siyempre first game namin and fresh pa yung feeling na champion kami since dito rin sa Araneta yung game diba?”

She said they have to display a more fearsome character for them to successfully defend their crown.

“Siguro nandoon pa yung confidence and yung pride kasi defending champions kami so dapat ipakita mo na yun yung character mo, champion ka.”

But Baron stressed that it’s still a long way to go.

After all, the prized middle blocker looks forward for her squad to improve to be as solid as they were before.

“First game pa lang naman eh so madami pa talaga kaming kulang at mabagal pa. Pero alam ko naman na three months ito, mahaba pa yung liga and alam ko na mas magi-improve pa kami as a team and mas magje-jell pa kami.”

Yes, the Lady Spikers may have displayed a monster performance on their debut, but they are still far from their deadly form.

It’s still a long way to go.

A lot of work still has to be done.

After all, Rome wasn’t built in just one day.