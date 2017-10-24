Legendary coach needs help

A legendary coach is facing the biggest game of his life.

Florentino “Kid” Santos, the mentor who laid down the foundation of Philippine volleyball, is seeking financial support to overcome his battle with diabetes.

One of his brightest protégés, Cignal head coach George Pascua said Santos is in dire need of help as he has to undergo dialysis treatment at least three times a week.

With that, Pascua and other prominent members of the local volleyball community are organizing a one-day tournament dubbed as “Kidlat Cup” to raise fund for his medical treatment.

The tourney is set on Nov. 12 at the Far Eastern University (FEU) gym in Morayta and will run in a single-elimination format with the survivor being declared as champion.

Only three sets will be played with one timeout per set, but unlimited number of substitution.

The champion gets a cash prize of P10,000 and trophy.

Entry fee is pegged at P3,000 per team.

For inquiries, feel free to call Rei Diaz at 09275086538, Ed Orcullo at 0947967684 or Pascua at 09055188723.

‘Like a father’

Santos is a decorated tactician.

He led FEU men’s volleyball team to 19 of its 29 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) titles and called the shots for the national team for almost15 years.

With his strict coaching regimen and premium on discipline, Santos was able to produce some of the country’s best coaches like Pascua, Ramil de Jesus, Ronald Dulay and Shaq Delos Santos.

Pascua blossomed to become the architect of Petron’s historic 13-0 sweep of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference in 2015 while de Jesus is credited for the dominance of De La Salle University in the UAAP.

He also coached the national women’s team to a bronze medal in the 23rd Southeast Asian Games in 2005 with Dulay serving as his top deputy.

Delos Santos, of course, is a brilliant mentor on the rise after leading the Blaze Spikers to the PSL All-Filipino crown recently and led the PSL All-Star team to a bronze-medal finish in a major tournament in Thailand last month

But more than his stellar resume, Santos is more than just a coach.

“He’s like a father to us.”

“He may be strict and disciplinarian on the court, but off the court, he’s very gentle and loving. And it pains us to see that he’s gotten thin and weak. That’s why we decided to unite and raise fund to support his medical expenses.”

“We owe it to him.”

Pascua said they are looking forward to the successful staging of the Kidlat Cup.

He said like proud and accomplished sons, they would do anything for their father, especially now that his life is on the line.

That’s love – unconditional and true.