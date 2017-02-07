Are Lady Warriors for real?

University of the East (UE) rocked Araneta Coliseum when it made life difficult for National University (NU) before surrendering a four-set defeat in the opener of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament over the weekend.

It was a different Lady Warriors squad that showed.

After losing all – but one game – in the UAAP wars last year, UE is now older, tougher and more confident to overpower even the fanciest team in the league.

Team captain Shaya Adorador came out firing while Mary Anne Mendez and Judith Abil came through with some clutch plays, making UE a tea to watch out for in this league that has been long dominated by De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo de Manila and Far Eastern University.

UE coach Francis Vicente said their renewed spirit was brought by their hunger and desire to win.

“Maybe they realized that it’s time to step up.”

He said now that the Lady Warriors had gained confidence, the next best thing to develop is their pride and winning character.

“Ang susunod na dyan is how they will win. That’s the next step. Because right now, they are already developing a winning mentality.”

True mentor

Among local coaches, Vicente is considered as one of the best teachers.

Under his guidance, the likes of Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago, Myla Pablo, Dindin Manabat and Alyssa Valdez turned into the most important stars of Philippine volleyball.

She also turned a young team in Philips Gold into a solid contender in the Philippine Superliga before the franchise decided to move to the rival league where it won two straight titles.

That’s why it’s not surprising why UE transformed impressively.

But Vicente brushed off the observation, saying that they have no time to relax.

“Our eyes are set on the prize. We don’t have time to relax.” “Our eyes are set on the prize. We don’t have time to relax.” “ Even other teams, they can’t just relax or underestimate us. Our team will fight until the very end.”

Matured

Vicente added that his team shouldn’t be counted as a lightweight this year.

“Who knows, maybe we can win a game or two. It’s still too early to declare that we’ll be cellar-dwellers. It’s really too early to tell. A lot of things could still happen.”

He said their impressive performance against the Lady Bulldogs surely caught the eye of other UAAP coaches.

“I’m sure they’re also taking notes. They will definitely prepare. They must have been shocked with the way we performed, so we’ll just continue this kind of performance.”

Vicente noted that although all the recipes of becoming successful are already there, they still have to be more matured to convert it into victories.

“If they get matured and gain more experience, I’m sure we will rise. All we need is to get more matured and react positively when the game is on the line.”

When told that his squad could be the dark horse in the league, Vicente just smiled.

He trusts his players and knows that they can deliver when the going gets tough given more time, training and, of course, maturity.