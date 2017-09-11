Lady Maroons respect Yee’s exit

University of the Philippines (UP) is looking forward to the better days after the exit of head coach Jerry Yee.

The Filipino-Chinese mentor finally called it quits.

UP assistant coach Rald Ricafort confirmed that Yee formally stepped down from his post two weeks ago.

“Nag-resign na siya, mga less than two weeks na.”

He first announced his resignation last July through his Facebook account. But, he surprisingly showed up when UP campaigned in the Open Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Isa Molde, one of the pillars of the Lady Maroons, said the team was left with no choice but to respect Yee’s decision after he told them that he simply got tired.

“Sinabi niya na pagod na siya.” “Tapos, sa aming mag players, gusto na lang namin tanggapin ‘yung desisyon niya na umalis sa team.”

Keeping the fight

Molde, who was named as UAAP Season 78 Rookie of the Year, said the Lady Maroons didn’t just lost a mentor but also a father-figure with Yee’s departure.

Thus, letting him go was indeed hard for them.

“Siyempre kailangan i-accept and respetuhin ‘yung decision niya pero nakakalungkot kasi ang tagal na namin magkakasama, ang dami na ring pinagdaanan.” “Tatay na din namin siya.”

Yee revived UP’s volleyball program since he came in as a replacement of Jarold Hubalde in the 76th UAAP.

He managed to end the 13-year Final Four drought of the Lady Maroons after two seasons and make them as one of the title contenders in the UAAP Season 79.

Despite this painful ending, the Lady Maroons still strongly believe that there’s nowhere to go but up.

Through it all, they vowed to keep fighting for the UP community and to all the people who support them.