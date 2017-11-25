Lady Maroons introduce new coach

Another foreign mentor is coming to the country’s elite collegiate volleyball league.

On Saturday, University of the Philippines (UP) formally introduced Kenyan Godfrey Okumu as the new head coach of the Lady Maroons for the 80th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, which will erupt early next year.

An FIVB Level 3 coach, Okumu, was part of the coaching staff of Kenya’s women’s National Team when it saw action in the 2006 and 2010 World Championships, and 2011 and 2015 World Cup.

He, however, isn’t new to the Diliman-based squad.

Okumu has been training with the Lady Maroons since June last year together with former UP head coach Jerry Yee before the seasoned mentor resigned from his post last September.

With the Kenyan mentor on board, skipper Tots Carlos, Isa Molde, Justine Dorog and the rest of the Lady Maroons hope to return to the Final Four after finishing fifth last season.