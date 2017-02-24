Lady Falcons refuse to give up

Adamson University coach Airess Padda remains optimistic that they can still catch up and turn things around in the ongoing 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

After failing short in five attempts, Padda said it’s not yet time to lay down their arms.

“We trained pretty hard but something happens when we get out there.”

She said her younger and shorter Lady Falcons just need to catch up with other teams while the competition remains wide open.

"I definitely think we've improved since our first match. I think we're slowly getting better but the problem is that time is not on our side." "We feel we're getting better but so is everybody else. There's always a big gap between us and our competitors but I dont think that's an excuse."

Believe

Padda stressed that nothing is impossible.

She said all the Lady Falcons have to do is to believe in themselves and hold on until endgame.

“Every game is anybody’s game. It’s all about the effort you give and the confidence. I think we’re starting our matches good but a couple of plays happen and it’s kind of like they give up sometimes.”

They also need to provide support to skipper Jema Galanza, who’s giving her all to help the team soar again.

The coaching staff of Adamson also strongly believes that their girls have what it takes to be a contender.

“I think what’s happening is the coaches believe we can win but the girls get to a point in the game where they believe they can’t win anymore. It is doable. We have two more games. We can win. We got to fight.”