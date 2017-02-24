Lady Falcons refuse to give up

Adamson University coach Airess Padda remains optimistic that they can still catch up and turn things around in the ongoing 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.
After failing short in five attempts, Padda said it’s not yet time to lay down their arms.
She said her younger and shorter Lady Falcons just need to catch up with other teams while the competition remains wide open.
“We feel we’re getting better but so is everybody else. There’s always a big gap between us and our competitors but I dont think that’s an excuse.”
Padda stressed that nothing is impossible.
She said all the Lady Falcons have to do is to believe in themselves and hold on until endgame.
They also need to provide support to skipper Jema Galanza, who’s giving her all to help the team soar again.
The coaching staff of Adamson also strongly believes that their girls have what it takes to be a contender.