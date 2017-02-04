Lady Bulldogs flirt with disaster

National University (NU) survived with a thrilling four-set conquest of University of the East (UE), 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 to kick off its campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on a high note Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.
It was a hard fought win.
Skipper Jaja Santiago led the charge for the Lady Bulldogs, delivering 14 spikes, four blocks and three aces while Jorelle Singh was impressive with 12 points as well as Aiko Urdas and Japanese Risa Sato, who had 11 markers apiece.
The Lady Warriors put up a gallant stand. They had flawless offense and defense until they lost momentum in the fourth set, giving the Lady Bulldogs a chance to dominate the match.
Shaya Adorador finished with 21 points while Mary Anne Mendez and Judith Abil contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
NU coach Roger Gorayeb said his wards didn’t have a hard time catching up with the plays of UE.
Instead, they focused more on correcting their errors.
Gorayeb credited the shaky performance of his team to opening-day jitters.
Gorayeb, a former national team coach, was satisfied with how the Lady Bulldogs earn the victory – the hard way.
He knows that it was just the start of tough journey ahead his team in the UAAP that’s why he stressed they have to double their effort to reach their goal – championship.
“Still, we cannot play like this if you want to go to the finals (which is) yun ang pangarap at goal namin. Hindi kami makakarating ng ganyan.”