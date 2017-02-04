Lady Bulldogs flirt with disaster

National University (NU) survived with a thrilling four-set conquest of University of the East (UE), 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 to kick off its campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament on a high note Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was a hard fought win.

Skipper Jaja Santiago led the charge for the Lady Bulldogs, delivering 14 spikes, four blocks and three aces while Jorelle Singh was impressive with 12 points as well as Aiko Urdas and Japanese Risa Sato, who had 11 markers apiece.

The Lady Warriors put up a gallant stand. They had flawless offense and defense until they lost momentum in the fourth set, giving the Lady Bulldogs a chance to dominate the match.

Shaya Adorador finished with 21 points while Mary Anne Mendez and Judith Abil contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

NU coach Roger Gorayeb said his wards didn’t have a hard time catching up with the plays of UE.

Instead, they focused more on correcting their errors.

“Simple lang yung analysis ko. Hindi kami nahirapan sa laro ng kalaban. Nahirapan kami kakaisip noong mali namin. Nahirapan kami sa errors namin.”

Gorayeb credited the shaky performance of his team to opening-day jitters.

“Opening day ngayon eh. Alam kong may mga ganyang sitwasyon – opening-day jitters. Although hindi naman ako masyadong advocate ng ganyang paniniwala. So bibigyan ko nalang ng benefit of the doubt ang mga bata kung ba’t biglang nag-down yung laro nila.”

The hard way

Gorayeb, a former national team coach, was satisfied with how the Lady Bulldogs earn the victory – the hard way.

“But at the end of the day winning either by four sets, five sets or three sets is still a win. So salamat naka-survive kami. Again, we learned our lesson the hard way so dapat yung character nila magbago na.”

He knows that it was just the start of tough journey ahead his team in the UAAP that’s why he stressed they have to double their effort to reach their goal – championship.