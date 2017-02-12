Lady Bulldogs fight through pain

National University (NU) shrugged off the pain as it kept Adamson University listless in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs destroyed Lady Falcons in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 to gain the solo lead with a perfect 3-0 record.

Skipper Jaja Santiago led the charge as she dropped 15 points off five attacks, three blocks and seven service aces for the Lady Bulldogs.

Jema Galanza, on the other hand, finished with 10 attacks for the Lady Falcons, but their errors crushed their chances.

Despite the impressive performance, these Lady Bulldogs were walking wounded.

NU head coach Roger Gorayeb said his wards are suffering from cough and colds.

“Lahat sila may ubo at sipon. Siyempre nasa iisang dorm, nagkakahawaan.”

But it was playmaker Jasmine Nabor who’s suffering with so much pain.

According to Gorayeb there is a tumor on top of Nabor’s left knee, something which kept her at the sidelines in the deciding set.

“Masakit paa ni Jasmine kanina kaya nilabas ko na. Dati na palang injury yun. Tumor daw sa taas ng left knee.” “Masakit paa ni Jasmine kanina kaya nilabas ko na. Dati na palang injury yun. Tumor daw sa taas ng left knee.” “High school pa pala siya kaso nawala na yan tapos bumalik. Ngayon ko lang nalaman na may ganun. Si Jas kasi hindi naman pala reklamo na bata. Sunod lang ng sunod at tahimik siya ‘di masyado nagsasalita.” “Dapat sabihin niya sakin at least alam ko kung may nararamdaman. Kung dapat pala pa operahan. Pero hindi naman cancerous, matigas, parang tuhod sa tigas. Kanina ko lang nalaman, kasi umiiyak si Jas.”

Gorayeb, however, confirmed that Nabor is already fine and can still playin their next match against reigning champion De La Salle University.

“Kanina tinatanong ko kung okay na. Pero hayaan ko muna si Larni. Pero as much as possoble ayoko may masakit sa kanila.”