Are the Lady Bulldogs in chaos?

National University pulled off a straight-set victory over Adamson University, but head coach Roger Gorayeb was far from satisfied.

The seasoned mentor blasted his wards anew for their lack of heart and willingness to win despite posting a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 conquest of the Lady Falcons in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“Walang intensity eh.” “Walang intensity eh.” “You have to remind them over and over again. Ayaw ko na nga magsalita. Sabi ko nga kay (NU assistant coach) Edjet (Mabbayad) na ikaw na. Yung iba, iba na ang ikinikilos. Hindi ko naman alam kung bakit. Hindi naman ako manghuhula.”

He added that he couldn’t find the right words to explain the performance of his wards.

They have to get their acts together as soon as possible, especially since reigning champion De La Salle University will be next on their schedule.

“Hindi mo rin masasabi eh. Ang susunod naming kalaban, La Salle. Hindi pwedeng ganyang klase lang.”

Unprepared

Against the Lady Falcons, rust were all over these Lady Bulldogs.

Adamson, in fact, was on its way to extend the match to a fourth set after leading by seven points in the third set. Fortunately, Jaja Santiago and Jorelle Singh caught fire and sparked a revival to keep the Lady Bulldogs out of harm’s way.

Gorayeb blamed their lack of preparation to schedule.

He said they thought their first game in the second round will be on Saturday, but when the league released its official schedule, it reflected that they have a game on Wednesday.

Ang sabi sa akin noong Sunday, Sabado ang laro.”

“Noong Monday nagpa-weights lang ako, takbo lang kami. Biglang pagdating ng hapon mga bandang alas-kwatro, biglang Miyerkules daw ang laro. Hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko, wala ka namang choice.” “Noong Monday nagpa-weights lang ako, takbo lang kami. Biglang pagdating ng hapon mga bandang alas-kwatro, biglang Miyerkules daw ang laro. Hindi ko alam ang gagawin ko, wala ka namang choice.” “Dapat yun mas maaga na-prepare ang schedule. Pagka-panalo dapat fill in the blanks na lang, pero naghintay pa kami ng Lunes ng hapon. Ine-expect ko Monday ng umaga meron na.”

Competition

Despite the confusion in the schedule, Gorayeb said it’s still their lack of preparation which nearly spelled their doom.

He said the level of preparation should always be consistent – whether you’re facing a heavyweight like Ateneo de Manila or a tail-ender like Adamson.

“Tumahimik na lang ako, ayaw ko nang nagsasalita kasi hindi tama eh.” “Tumahimik na lang ako, ayaw ko nang nagsasalita kasi hindi tama eh.” “Whoever you’re up against, ang tingin mo lang kalaban. Kahit malakas yan o mahina yan, kahit nasa dulo, laro yan eh. This is a competition.”

He added that the Lady Bulldogs should be more eager, more hungry to win following their bittersweet campaign in the first round.