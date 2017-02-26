Is La Salle still work in progress?

Reigning champion De La Salle University extended its winning streak to three as it ambushed University of the East in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers improved to 5-1 record after they dismantled the younger and still winless Lady Warriors in straight sets; 25-18, 25-14, 25-16.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus, however, revealed he’s still far from satisfied.

He said they are still a work in progress.

“Nasa stage pa rin kami ng adjustment.” “Nasa stage pa rin kami ng adjustment.” “Kahit paano may nakikita naman akong resulta pero hindi pa ako satisfied sa galaw ng mga bata. May mga nakikita pa akong unforced errors like sa service.”

De Jesus said the efforts of his wards is not yet enough to defend their throne, especially with Ateneo and University of the Philippines improving every game.

Season 78 Finals Most Valuable Player Kianna Dy finished with 11 attacks for 12 points attacks for the Lady Archers.

Tin Tiamzon, Majoy Baron, Aduke Ogunsaya got her back in scoring role as they also provided major contributions.

De Jesus added that the Lady Spikers have to keep on grinding to win as many games as they can while the race is still wide open.

“Mas gusto nilang manalo kasi mas mahirap yung galing ka sa talo tapos biglang babangon ka.” “Mas gusto nilang manalo kasi mas mahirap yung galing ka sa talo tapos biglang babangon ka.” “Pag nagbigay ka ng kumpyansa sa kalaban mahirap sabayan yun lalo na pag confident ang kalaban.”

Skipper Kim Fajardo, on the other hand, is expected to steer the reigning champions to end the first round of eliminations on a high note as they take on archrival Ateneo next week.

And by that time, De Jesus hopes that his Lady Archers will be marching with razor-sharp arrows.