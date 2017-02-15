Kungfu bares UST’s weakness

University of Santo Tomas (UST) formally barged into the win column when it smothered University of the East (UE) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Tigresses made short work of the young, but game, Lady Warriors, 25-9, 25-22, 25-23.

Former best blocker Ria Meneses tallied 13 points while skipper Sisi Rondina and EJ Laure, finished with 12 markers apiece for UST, which had a strong start and an even stronger finish.

The Lady Warriors, however, tried to steal a set away when head coach Francis Vicente fielded his second stringers in Juliet Catindig, Jana Sta. Maria, Laizah Bendong and Angelica Dacaymat, but the Tigresses were simply too strong, too talented to overcome.

Despite the convincing victory, UST head coach Kungfu Reyes remains searching for an important ingredient from his battle-tested wards: leadership

Lack of leadership

Reyes said their battle with the Lady Warriors is closer than what actually reflects on the scoreboard.

“Actually, yun ang gusto ko sa UE. Hindi ka talaga pwedeng magpabaya otherwise kakain ka niyan ng buong-buo. Habang tumatagal napakalaki ng transformation nila.”

He said they remain a work in progress as they still lack that strong finishing kick, that deadly blow, in the crucial stretch.

The problem is, nobody wants to stand up to assume the leadership role.

“In two years’ time ko sa UST, yung (transformation) ang pilit kong gustong baguhin. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, individually magaling tayo pero kapag pinagsasama-sama na ‘yun ang nagiging problema kasi walang gusting mag-take ng leadership.” “In two years’ time ko sa UST, yung (transformation) ang pilit kong gustong baguhin. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, individually magaling tayo pero kapag pinagsasama-sama na ‘yun ang nagiging problema kasi walang gusting mag-take ng leadership.” “Parang hindi nila kilala ang isa’t-isa. Yun ang problem to solve pag equal level of skills regardless kung mas bata o seasoned. Equal ang skills pero sa leadership, doon talaga nagkakatalo. Walang gusto mag-command sa loob.”

He emphasized that skills and talents are not their problem; their main weakness is who would land the knockout punch that would send their foes rolling to the canvass.

“Mas gusto ko pa nga na skills ang maging problema at hindi leadership. Ang skills naayos, ang leadership hindi.”

Still, Reyes believes that the problem would be solved any time soon.

After all, they won’t be called Tigresses for nothing.