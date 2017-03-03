Kim vows to take charge against Ateneo

As the bitter rivalry between De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila enters a new era, a grizzled playmaker is ready to rise to help the Lady Spikers extend their mastery.

Kim Fajardo said she would surely be at her best as they battle the Lady Eagles in a blockbuster UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Toting an identical 5-1 win-loss card, both the Lady Spikers and the Lady Eagles will be coming in full force to slug it out like two heavyweight boxers fighting for pride and glory.

There will be no more Mika Reyes, Cyd Demecillo or Ara Galang for La Salle and Alyssa Valdez or Amy Ahomiro for Ateneo, but their competitiveness and fighting spirit are still there with the victors earning the top spot in the first round of eliminations.

The 23-year old Fajardo will serve as torchbearer and would guide a relatively young crew of Dawn Macandili, Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Tin Tiamzon and Aduke Ogunsanya.

On the other hand, Ateneo will bank on the crafty playmaking of Jia Morado as well as Jho Maraguinot, Bea de Leon, Gizelle Tan, Michelle Morente and Maddie Maddayag.

Indeed, a new generation of talents has arrived. And Fajardo is expected to be the star of the show.

"Ngayon, nakikita ko naman na kailangan ko talagang umangat." "Umangat talaga ako kasi ako na yung senior at ako yung pinaka may experience. Hindi naman sa mayabang pero yun talaga eh. Tanggapin na natin na kailangang ako talaga ang magdala ng team." "Tingnan natin kung anong kaya pang ibuga ng team ko tsaka kung ano ang kaya ko pang i-contribute para manalo."

Fight for pride

A veteran of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, Fajardo stressed that the only difference in this year’s Ateneo-La Salle encounter is the composition of players.

She said the intensity, the energy, the pressure, even the crowd remain the same.

She, however, would be coming without any pressure, knowing that her teammates – most of them were part of the F2 Logistics squad that won the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference title last year – will be there to back her up.

“Hindi ko napi-feel yung pressure kasi alam ko na tutulungan ako ng lahat.”

She added that the absence of Valdez – the heart and soul of the Lady Eagles for the past few years – will hardly affect the outcome of the match.

“Hindi na din kami maninibago kasi unang-una aaralin namin (yung laro). Una pa lang alam na namin na wala na itong taong babantayan namin.”

Fajardo said aside from earning the top spot, the match with Ateneo will be a battle for pride.

"Taon-taon palaging pride ang pinaguusapan dito." "Kasi ayaw magpatalo ng both La Salle at Ateneo. At kahit anong school dyan hindi magpapatalo kasi school pride nga yung pinaguusapan."

Veteran leadership

In his previous statement, La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus admitted that Fajardo holds the key to their victory over Ateneo.

He said Fajardo is the engine that keeps them running and they will go wherever she brings them.

That’s why he was overjoyed when he learned that the 23-year old Calatagan, Batangas native would be returning for her fifth and final playing year.

Fajardo said she won’t waste the trust pinned on her by de Jesus.

“Ako kasi yung mga ganyang sinasabi ni coach Ramil parang nasasanay na rin ako kasi yun nga tinatanggap ko na din yung responsibility kasi before ayaw ko talaga.”

Fajardo said even if they are more experienced, Ateneo could spring a major surprise.

It’s anybody’s ballgame.