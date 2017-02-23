Kim marvels at Jasmine

National University setter Jasmine Nabor continues to take the Season 79 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament by storm as she draws praises from various quarters, including coaches and fellow players.

But there’s a special person who sees Nabor as her successor – Kim Fajardo.

A veteran of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship who served as La Salle’s engine when it clinched the UAAP crown last year, Fajardo is arguably one of the finest playmakers in the country today.

In their match against the Lady Bulldogs, the 23-year old Fajardo tossed in 41 excellent sets out of 61 attempts, igniting the Lady Spikers to an overwhelming victory over the weekend at FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Nabor, on the other hand, delivered 22 excellent sets in a match seen by sideliners as the passing of torch from one great setter to another.

And Fajardo strongly agrees.

“Nagsi-simula pa lang sya pero ganun na agad sya, parang ‘boom’ na agad sya.”

Fajardo said she won’t be surprised if Nabor blossoms into one of the country’s best playmakers, especially with the kind of talent and fighting character she has.

She added that Nabor should use all the experience she’s gaining from the UAAP to become successful in the club league and international tournaments in the future.

“Marami pa syang kayang gawin and marami pa syang matutunan.” “Marami pa syang kayang gawin and marami pa syang matutunan.” “Matagal pa sya sa UAAP, di ba? Dito sya makakapulot ng madaming aral na maa-apply nya sa mga susunod pang laro.”

Fajardo just smiled when asked if she sees Nabor as her successor.

The future definitely looks bright.