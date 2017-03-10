Is Kianna ready to be a leader?

Kianna Dy admitted that she’s having a hard time taking a lead role for De La Salle University in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

But becoming a leader is not an overnight process.

Dy said she knows that she has to step up together with Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandali and help team captain Kim Fajardo in leading the Lady Spikers defend their throne.

“Actually, ako, Ate Joy, Dawn kasi si Ate Kim naman, she’s doing her job. Siyempre, we should help her.”

Dy said she already discussed this matter with head coach Ramil De Jesus.

De Jesus asked her to start embracing the leadership role following the departure of seniors Ara Galang, Mika Reyes, Cyd Demecillo, Carol Cerveza and Mika Esperanza.

Dy, however, said she’s still adjusting.

“Nakausap rin naman ako ni coach na kailangan mag-step up. I’m trying naman to work kasi last season, nasanay ako na taga-sunod lang and siguro nag-a-adjust pa ako sa pagiging one of the seniors.”

Major challenge

Stepping up as a veteran is both a challenge and a responsibility for the reigning final’s Most Valuable Player.

She’s not yet used to being one of the players that her teammates are looking up to.

“Actually both, it’s a challenge and a responsibility. Kasi hindi ako sanay na ako na yung one of the nilu-look up ng mga teammates ko.”

But Dy hopes that performing at her best inside the court would inspire the rest of the Lady Spikers to do the same.

“So actually inspiration ko na pag maganda ang laro ko, sinabihan ako ng teammates ko na pag maganda ang laro ko, parang nagagandahan rin sila sa laro nila. So yun pinu-put in mind ko na I have to show a good example sa loob para masundan ng iba.”

She’s trying to cope with everything.

“Medyo quiet kasi ako eh. Siguro kasi, I think andoon pa si Ate Kim, so parang nafi-feel ko na listen lang. Pero ngayon nafi-feel ko naman na pwede naman akong maging vocal, ganon. Sanayan lang siguro.”

Dy admitted that she’s not yet there.

But soon, she’ll surely blossom into one of the queens of this powerful La Salle squad.