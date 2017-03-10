Is Kianna ready to be a leader?

Kianna Dy admitted that she’s having a hard time taking a lead role for De La Salle University in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.
But becoming a leader is not an overnight process.
Dy said she knows that she has to step up together with Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandali and help team captain Kim Fajardo in leading the Lady Spikers defend their throne.
Dy said she already discussed this matter with head coach Ramil De Jesus.
De Jesus asked her to start embracing the leadership role following the departure of seniors Ara Galang, Mika Reyes, Cyd Demecillo, Carol Cerveza and Mika Esperanza.
Dy, however, said she’s still adjusting.
Stepping up as a veteran is both a challenge and a responsibility for the reigning final’s Most Valuable Player.
She’s not yet used to being one of the players that her teammates are looking up to.
But Dy hopes that performing at her best inside the court would inspire the rest of the Lady Spikers to do the same.
She’s trying to cope with everything.
Dy admitted that she’s not yet there.
But soon, she’ll surely blossom into one of the queens of this powerful La Salle squad.