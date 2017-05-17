Kathy is the real champ

As she bids goodbye to University of the Philippines (UP), Kathy Bersola will be leaving a winning legacy.
The 21-year old Bersola may have not won any title in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, but as a sports science student she’s definitely a champion.
The former UAAP best blocker, who led the young and developing Lady Maroons to a pair Final Four finishes in her last two years, attained the highest honors in her graduate studies.
She is a Summa Cum Laude.
Bersola, however, knows that such a prestigious honor isn’t really made of gold like how it looks.
They’re made of sweat, blood and a lot of sacrifices.
Diligence and perseverance – that’s where Bersola banked on for the past five years of her ‘Iska’ life.
It mainly served as a key to manage her commitments to the Lady Maroons as well as her academics.
And little did we know, despite the strenous training drills under UP head coach Jerry Yee, Bersola bared that she never missed a single class in school.
But when the Lady Maroons promised to end their 35-year title drought in the UAAP in Season 79, Bersola chose to give up some stuff to make sure that her studies wouldn’t get left behind.
Spending time with her family, friends and joining other school organizations was hugely affected.
And with all the challenges came ahead of her grueling journey, Bersola somehow thought to give up.
But she refused to quit.
She reminded herself that she wasn’t raised by her parents as a quitter.
Bersola found her calling in the field of medicine since she was 10 years old.
At a very young age, she already knew that she wanted to be a doctor, no thanks to his grandfather’s health condition back then.
Now that she’s already medical practitioner at UP Manila (UPM), Bersola plans to take up orthopedic surgery to help her fellow fallen athletes and serve the indigent.
And that what’s makes her a true champion.