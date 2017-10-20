Jia wishes Mich well

Five years ago, former Lady Eagles Jia Morado and Michelle Morente dreamed of conquering the collegiate wars together.

It was never an impossible dream.

In fact, Morado and Morente were the vital cogs for Ateneo de Manila seized back-to-back titles in UAAP Season 76 and 77 together with league’s three-time Most Valuable Player Alyssa Valdez, Amy Ahomiro, Denden Lazaro and Ella De Jesus.

But when Morado decided to forego her final playing year with the Lady Eagles after losing the UAAP crown to rival De La Salle University earlier this year, she left many hearts broken.

And it includes Morente’s heart.

Morente admitted that her batchmate’s departure from the team was worse than a break-up.

She, however, respected it despite her desire of spending her final tour of duty in the collegiate ranks with her.

It took time before the Katipunan-based squad completely moved on from losing its captain.

But after a few months, another Lady Eagle who soared high in Season 79 of the UAAP has to go.

It was Morente.

Ateneo let go of Morente after having academic deficiencies for the second time so she was left with no choice but to pack her bags for La Salle, where she’s taking one-year residency before formally seeing action in Season 81.

The soft-spoken Morado, for one, said she still got Morente’s back all the way.

She bared that Morente carefully weighed her options before arriving at a decision that would be the best for her.

“We can’t do anything but wish her well to whatever she decides to do.” “I told her na palagi siyang magdasal, palagi siyang mag-ask for guidance and always keep her priorities in mind kahit anong mangyari.”

That’s what friends are for.