Jia vows to keep defense guessing

Ateneo De Manila University displayed a deadly blend of size, skills and talent as it swept University of Santo Tomas (UST) in straight sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Even without prized attacker in Alyssa Valdez, the Lady Eagles proved that they are still solid title contenders.

Graduating playmaker Jia Morado played the leadership role, distributing 45 excellent sets while Jhoana Maraguinot tallied 15 points.

Michelle Morente and rookie Kat Tolentino were also impressive as they delivered nine points and eight markers, respectively.

EJ Laure, on the other hand, finished with 17 points for the Tigresses, who fought tooth and nail but were simply overpowered by the dominant and more experienced Ateneo side.

Morado, the skipper, credited the victory to their hard work and foreign training, which brought them to volleyball powerhouse countries like Thailand and Japan.

“I think at the end of the game lumabas naman yung tinraining namin and we’re hoping na on the following games tumuloy yun.”

The former UAAP Best Setter, however, said she will get all her teammates involved in every match following the departure of former a Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Valdez.

She added that it will be her new strategy to keep the defense guessing.