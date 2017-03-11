Jia runs Ateneo’s engine

If there’s one player who’s engineering Ateneo De Manila University’s rampage, it’s definitely Jia Morado.

She’s the heart and soul of the Lady Eagles.

Morado was at it again when Ateneo overpowered University of the Philippines (UP) in straight sets; 25-15, 25-14, 25-15; in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Eagles controlled the match from start to finish to earn their sixth straight victory while the Fighting Maroons absorbed a four-game losing skid.

Morado shone the brightest as she tossed 38 excellent sets out of 66 attempts on top of five points.

Her extraordinary playmaking skills turn even the ugliest reception into to a booming kill.

Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses couldn’t find the perfect words to describe Morado’s masterful performance.

“Syempre meron talagang mga players na pinanganak na ganoon eh.”

Meneses emphasized that Morado has this vital instinct which could make her do even the most impossible plays.

“Totoo, kasi noong nag-aaral din ako hindi naman ako ganoon kagaling kasi ‘yung instinct ng setter talaga iba ang kay Jia nakikita ko talaga kahit pangit ang receive kaya niyang pagandahin eh so ‘yun ‘yung may instinct siya talaga na isang block lagi sobrang galing niya.”

Team sport

Ateneo still leads the standings with a 7-1 mark while UP fell at sixth spot with 4-4 card.

But Morado credited such dominant triumph to team effort.

She couldn’t do it without her teammates Jho Maraguinot, Kat Tolentino, Michelle Morente and Bea De Leon who’ve been leading the offensive role for last year’s bridesmaids.

“Volleyball is a team sport nga parang lahat kami may kanya-kanyang role so kailangan mag-function ako as setter para makalaro ang team.” “Volleyball is a team sport nga parang lahat kami may kanya-kanyang role so kailangan mag-function ako as setter para makalaro ang team.” “Pero siyempre hindi rin ako makaka-function kung hindi gagawin ng iba ang trabaho nila. So as much as possible lahat kami nagtutulungan.”

Morado admitted she’s working hard to always be at her best and her experiences is one major factor that molded her to be one of the country’s best playmakers.

“I’ve been playing volleyball for a long time siguro nasa experience na yun tsaka at the same time pagdating ng training lahat ng bola na ire-receive ng mga kasama ko, lahat ng bolang nakukuha ng mga teammates ko gagawan ko ng paraan para makapalo naman ang susunod na hahawak ng bola.” “I’ve been playing volleyball for a long time siguro nasa experience na yun tsaka at the same time pagdating ng training lahat ng bola na ire-receive ng mga kasama ko, lahat ng bolang nakukuha ng mga teammates ko gagawan ko ng paraan para makapalo naman ang susunod na hahawak ng bola.” “Siguro consistency and aggressiveness and like what coach Tai said, more confidence lang.”

Morado is more confident than ever.

And there’s a good reason why she’s giving superstar Kim Fajardo of La Salle a good run for her money.