Jasmine kisses ‘father’ goodbye

For Jasmine Nabor, parting ways with seasoned mentor Roger Gorayeb is like kissing her father goodbye.
Nabor found her niche in playmaking when Gorayeb tasked her to become the setter of National University (NU) following the departure of Ivy Perez and Rica Diolan.
The 18-year-old Tarlac-native finally bagged a Best Setter plum in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference to prove her worth.
But for Gorayeb, her improvement in the UAAP and the PVL is enough to repay his trust.
If he would have it his way, Gorayeb wants to spend more time with Nabor to train her to become one of the country’s best playmakers next to today’s brightest stars like Jia Morado and Kim Fajardo.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t do it anymore in collegiate ranks as Gorayeb formally stepped down as NU head coach.
But Gorayeb couldn’t be more proud of Nabor.
It only took Nabor more than a year to build a father-daughter relationship with Gorayeb in and out the court.
And it has been crazy ride as they’ve been through ups and downs together with other Lady Bulldogs.
So with NU girls volleyball team coach Babes Castillo set to replace Gorayeb in calling the shots for the Lady Bulldogs, Nabor couldn’t help but feel empty.
Nabor said she wants to be where Gorayeb is.
She said she’s very thankful to Gorayeb for all the hard work and patience he exerted so she would carve a name for herself.
Others may not see it, but Nabor emphasized that more than being a mentor, Gorayeb also disciplines her like how fathers do.
So that’s why it wouldn’t easy for her to let go of Gorayeb.
With Gorayeb’s departure, Nabor didn’t just lose a coach.
She also lost a father.