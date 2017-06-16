Jasmine kisses ‘father’ goodbye

For Jasmine Nabor, parting ways with seasoned mentor Roger Gorayeb is like kissing her father goodbye.

Nabor found her niche in playmaking when Gorayeb tasked her to become the setter of National University (NU) following the departure of Ivy Perez and Rica Diolan.

The 18-year-old Tarlac-native finally bagged a Best Setter plum in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference to prove her worth.

But for Gorayeb, her improvement in the UAAP and the PVL is enough to repay his trust.

“Ang laki ng ini-improve ni Jasmine. Sa totoo lang, wala na akong masabi sa kanya.”

If he would have it his way, Gorayeb wants to spend more time with Nabor to train her to become one of the country’s best playmakers next to today’s brightest stars like Jia Morado and Kim Fajardo.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t do it anymore in collegiate ranks as Gorayeb formally stepped down as NU head coach.

“How I wish we could stay together kaso wala eh.”

But Gorayeb couldn’t be more proud of Nabor.

“Sana gumaling pa siya, I wish her all the best.

“At least I can proudly say na nadala ko si Jasmine sa ganitong position niya. Marami naman akong kinonvert na player kaso iba ‘yung kay Jasmine kasi setter eh, na in a very short period of time, nakukuha niya na.”

“Sana mag-improve pa siya, magi-improve pa ‘yan. I want her to become one of the best setters dito sa atin.”

Special relationship

It only took Nabor more than a year to build a father-daughter relationship with Gorayeb in and out the court.

And it has been crazy ride as they’ve been through ups and downs together with other Lady Bulldogs.

So with NU girls volleyball team coach Babes Castillo set to replace Gorayeb in calling the shots for the Lady Bulldogs, Nabor couldn’t help but feel empty.

“Sobrang lungkot po.”

Nabor said she wants to be where Gorayeb is.

“Ang gusto ko sana susunod ako sa kanya kasi kundi dahil sa kanya, wala ako dito sa commercial league, wala ako sa nilalaro ko ngayon.”

“Sobrang lungkot ko talaga, sobrang nakaka-miss.”

She said she’s very thankful to Gorayeb for all the hard work and patience he exerted so she would carve a name for herself.

“Sobrang importante ng lahat ng ginawa niya at pagtitiyaga niya sa akin na turuan ako dahil pina-realize niya sa akin na kailangan kong panindigan ‘yung posisyon ko sa team.”

Others may not see it, but Nabor emphasized that more than being a mentor, Gorayeb also disciplines her like how fathers do.

So that’s why it wouldn’t easy for her to let go of Gorayeb.

“‘Yung pagiging strict ni coach para sa amin. Hindi ‘yun nakakasama sa amin. Sa court at training strict siya, pero sa labas parang tatay na siya.”

With Gorayeb’s departure, Nabor didn’t just lose a coach.

She also lost a father.