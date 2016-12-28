Can Jaja lead National University to UAAP crown?

After a very productive year, Jaja Santiago is looking to finally lead National University to the title after six decades of drought when the University Athletic Associations of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament goes full blast in February 4.

The prized opposite spiker would be forced to resume her middle blocker role for the Lady Bulldogs, but it doesn’t matter as the wealth of experience she gained in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) is already enough to hurdle all kinds of roadblocks along the way.

Santiago, for one, towed Foton to the finals before surrendering the crown to a game F2 Logistics squad in the finals of the PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Then, she joined local guest players Aby Marano, Jen Reyes and Jovelyn Gonzaga as well as imports Ariel Usher and Lindsay Stalzer in carrying the torch for the Tornadoes in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship, a tournament that served as a perfect prelude to the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

On the side, she powered the Lady Bulldogs to the title of the V-League Season 13 Collegiate Conference.

Santiago was one of the only seven Filipina players of PSL Manila in the prestigious world competition, an event highlighted by a memorable third-set victory over reigning champion Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul powered by Tijana Boskovic, Rachel Adams, Jordan Larson, Thaisa Menezes and Tatiana Kosheleva.

But the most sterling crown came earlier this month.

PSL victory

Backed by Usher and Stalzer, Santiago powered the Tornadoes to the PSL Grand Prix title via a masterful sweep of powerhouse Petron, led by American bomber Stephanie Niemer.

Santiago emerged as the Most Valuable Player, a fitting recognition to the 6-foot-5 rising star who tried to juggle a lot of balls just to belong to the elite group of great local players.

All of these experiences would serve as her weapons for the tough grind ahead in the collegiate battle, especially with Kim Fajardo returning for La Salle, Ria Meneses, EJ Laure and Sisi Rondina for University of Santo Tomas and Jia Morado and Jho Maraguinot for Ateneo de Manila.

This year has been so productive. I hope the momentum I gained here would be translated into success in the UAAP. The experiences I gained this year would serve as a big help to me in the UAAP. As we know, the UAAP is also a tough battle. All the best young players are there.

Santiago added that her switch from middle blocker to opposite spiker back to the middle blocker again would never be a problem. Instead, she’s treating it as a challenge to strive harder and never stop learning.

I’m proud of myself for being able to switch to those positions. It was the decision of the coach and I respect that. For me, it’s another opportunity to learn and gain experience. I’m more excited for the UAAP. The level of PSL is much higher than the UAAP so I’m very optimistic that I can stand my ground against some of the best young players.

Yes, the future looks bright for Santiago. And this early, she’s already claiming it.