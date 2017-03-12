Inconsistency hounds Lady Tamaraws

The 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament may have already breached its midway mark, but one of the favorites in Far Eastern University (FEU) remains struggling for form.

FEU coach Shaq Delos Santos admitted that they have to double their effort if they want to march into the semifinals together with other heavy contenders like Ateneo, La Salle, University of Santo Tomas and National University.

Although they crushed a listless Adamson University squad Sunday, 25-9, 25-20, 25-11, the Lady Falcons are still struggling to remain consistent as they absorbed two consecutive setbacks prior to barging back into the win column.

"First, we have to train hard to improve, especially our conditioning and movement." "Kasi the way na nakikita namin yung ibang mga teams na natitira, sobrang umaangat din ang level nila."

He said they have to match – or even surpass – the amount of effort and preparation other teams are doing as the tournament enters its final stretch of the double-round eliminations.

“Sana matapatan, or kung ibibigay sa amin ni Lord, posible mas mahigitan pa.”

Inconsistent

Delos Santos, who also calls the shots for Petron in the ongoing Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference, admitted that the Lady Tamaraws have yet to reach their peak condition.

They are still inconsistent, something which hurt their chances when the game is on the line.

"Actually, yun ang isa sa mga ginagawan namin ng paraan." "Matagal na ito, yung consistency. Hindi lang buong game, every set inconsistent ang team."

Delos Santos said he remains hopeful that key players like Bernadeth Pons, Chin Basas, Jerrili Malabanan and skipper Remy Palma would all catch fire and lead the Lady Tamaraws back to the top.

“Habang lumalapit or bago matapos ang second round, hopefully mas magkaroon pa kami ng magandang performance.”

Delos Santos said teams are starting to jockey for positions.

The race for the Final Four is heating up.

His wards should wakeup now or never.