Gorayeb says NU simply quit

National University (NU) head coach Roger Gorayeb said his wards easily gave up during their setback to De La Salle University in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament over the weekend at The Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs suffered such a sorry loss, which served as a blemish to their erstwhile immaculate mark.

Gorayeb said it is okay to lose so they can learn from their mistakes. But it’s tough to accept a defeat where they couldn’t do anything to get the ball and come up with perfect execution.

“Okay lang naman yung talo kasi pag natatalo ka, you learn something. Pero sa ganitong klaseng pagkatalo mahirap kasi araw-araw naman halos maubos yung oras namin sa service-receive lang.”

He said they’ve been trying to be flawless in the service-receive department, but it turned out to be the weakness of the Lady Bulldogs since he assumed the coaching chores two years ago.

“Araw-araw yan for the past two years na nandito ako. Pero pagdating sa laro hindi makareceive hindi ko alam kung bakit ang hirap kasi pag sila na mismo pinanghinaan ng loob wala na.”

Easy surrender

Although the Lady Bulldogs easily let the arrows of the reigning champions destroy them, Gorayeb still credited skipper Jaja Santiago and Filipino-Japanese Risa Sato efforts to keep their squad alive.

He added that he’ll get himself ready against the critics.

He added that he'll get himself ready against the critics.

"Ako na naman ang titirahin dito. Kapag nananalo sila ang galing nila, pag natatalo…hindi naman ako yung rumi-receive eh." "Ako lang lagi nagsasabi sa kanila na i-receive niyo at paratingin yung bola sa harap kasi ang ganda ng laro ni Sato at Jaja."

He said his wards simply gave up without putting up a fight.

He said his wards simply gave up without putting up a fight.

"Ang hirap kasi experienced players na yung karamihan eh hindi naman sila bata na alam naman nila yun. Kailangan sa sarili nila mismo ayusin na nila. Wala eh, ewan ko." "Para kaming manok, sarili namin kinalaban namin mismo. Hindi ko alam bakit kami hindi makareceive. Wala naman kaming ginawang kakaiba, wala namang ginagawang kakaiba yung La Salle." "Ang hirap kasi buhayin yung patay, patay na binubuhay na. Kaso sila mismo sumurrender. Ang aga nila magbato ng white towel nila okay lang kung isa o dalawang misreceive pero losing the game because you cannot do service receive."

But now that the Lady Bulldogs fell to a 3-1 win-loss slate, Gorayeb remains optimistic that they can still recuperate from such a sorry loss while other teams like UP, Far Eastern University as well as University of Santo Tomas look forward to prevail over them.

But now that the Lady Bulldogs fell to a 3-1 win-loss slate, Gorayeb remains optimistic that they can still recuperate from such a sorry loss while other teams like UP, Far Eastern University as well as University of Santo Tomas look forward to prevail over them.

"Maaga pa naman kasi first talo namin pero yung mga susunod naming kalaban gustong-gusto din manalo. If we go there and we show our weakness talagang ika-capitalize nila." "Na-capitalize ng La Salle yung weakness namin kaya maaga humina loob namin. Second set pa lang mahina na loob namin."

It seems NU still has a polishing to do.