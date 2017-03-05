How did Gorayeb motivate NU?

National University (NU) head coach Roger Gorayeb allowed his Lady Bulldogs to find their inner self to return to the winning column of the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.
After back-to-back loses, they finally figured out what went wrong.
Gorayeb asked his wards to read and reflect about the composition of a great team.
“Maraming pinakitang article ano ba talaga ang isang player, ano ba talaga ang isang team, ano ba ang nagcocontribute para isang magaling na team.”
He also allowed them to seek for their inner selves.
The Lady Bulldogs responded big time as they came up with such an inspired performance.
And in their final game of the first round, they didn’t let distraction ruined them.
NU sent University of the Philippines into its third straight setback; 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12.
Jorelle Singh and Filipino-Japanese Risa Sato produced a total of 27 points to help skipper Jaja Santiago, who delivered 18 markers.
Santiago said they played an inspired ballgame due to the reading materials provided by Gorayeb.
“Yun from there nakakuha kami ng motivation.”
And tallest team in the UAAP brings back not just power and grit but also positive attitude to win their succeeding matches.