How did Gorayeb motivate NU?

National University (NU) head coach Roger Gorayeb allowed his Lady Bulldogs to find their inner self to return to the winning column of the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

After back-to-back loses, they finally figured out what went wrong.

Gorayeb asked his wards to read and reflect about the composition of a great team.

"Marami akong pinabasa sa kanila." "Maraming pinakitang article ano ba talaga ang isang player, ano ba talaga ang isang team, ano ba ang nagcocontribute para isang magaling na team."

He also allowed them to seek for their inner selves.

“Pero when we lost the last game, Thursday di kami nagensayo, hindi na ako nagagalit sa kanila, sabi ko lang sa kanila seek your inner self and when we meet each other sabihin niyo ano na-seek niyo sa inner self niyo.”

The Lady Bulldogs responded big time as they came up with such an inspired performance.

“One thing lahat sila sinabi madali silang nadidistract, which is totoo naman kasi kanina makikita mo yun din noong araw pa sinosolve namin tapos nasolve tapos bumabalik eh.”

And in their final game of the first round, they didn’t let distraction ruined them.

Motivated

NU sent University of the Philippines into its third straight setback; 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12.

Jorelle Singh and Filipino-Japanese Risa Sato produced a total of 27 points to help skipper Jaja Santiago, who delivered 18 markers.

Santiago said they played an inspired ballgame due to the reading materials provided by Gorayeb.

"Yun na-inspired kami doon sa binasa namin and yung message din sa amin ng manager namin na kahit ano mangyari tulong-tulong kami, walang hihiwalay." "Yun from there nakakuha kami ng motivation."

And tallest team in the UAAP brings back not just power and grit but also positive attitude to win their succeeding matches.

“Siguro yung nagbago samin is yung attitude at yung willingness manalo.”