National University (NU) head coach Roger Gorayeb shut down the critics when they prevailed over Ateneo De Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs dominated the match in four sets 25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 29, 27, to gain an early lead.

Skipper Jaja Santiago provided the fireworks, delivering 19 attacks, six blocks and an ace while Jorelle Singh and Risa Sato finished with 16 and 12 markers, respectively.

Bea De Leon, Jho Maraguinot, Michelle Morente tried to keep the Lady Eagles afloat, but ran out of gas in the deciding set.

Gorayeb stressed they will remain successful if his wards would come up with good receptions.

“Lumabas nung first two sets, kapag naka receive kami delikado sila samin. Noong third set nawala receive kaya na-discourage sila.”

He added he was happy for the Lady Bulldogs as they proved their doubters wrong following a shaky performance in their first game against University of the East.

"Masaya ako para sa mga bata tska dun sa mga walang hiyang nagsasalita ng kung anu-ano sa mga players." "Sa masamang salita binasbastos na naman kami. Oh ngayon nanalo kami, ewan ko nasaan na ngayon yung magagaling na komentaryo nila?"

Right path

Gorayeb said his team is on the right path.

He, however, emphasized that it’s still a long way to go so they will have to win as many games as they can.

"Nandoon kami sa gusto naming tahaking landas. Pero hindi pa rin sapat yon para masabi kung ano yung outcome ng UAAP." "Marami pang mga laro. Marami pa kaming pagdadaanan. We'll try to win as many games as possible." "Basta kung ano lang yung gusto namin mangyari, gagawin lang namin lahat. Hindi pwedeng, ito ganito lang. Hindi pwede, kailangan namin maka accumulate ng panalo."

He said the Lady Bulldogs should earn their confidence as soon as possible, or at least before they enter the second round of eliminations.

"Yung confidence level namin bago pumasok ng second round dapat matapang na matapang na kami. Kasi noong nakaraang laro kulang nalang lait-laitin kami." "Isang laro pa lang pinag babasehan na yung laro namin. Hindi naman yun tama. Maaga pa naman para magsalita ng kung anu-ano. Nagpapasalamat ako nanalo kami ngayon."

Simply put, these Lady Bulldogs were furious; they simply let their game do the barking.