Gorayeb bars wards from NT tryouts

Don’t expect anybody from National University and San Sebastian College to join the national team tryouts this weekend at the Arellano University gymnasium in Taft Avenue, Manila.

Roger Gorayeb, the seasoned mentor who handles the Lady Bulldogs in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the Lady Stags in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), stressed that he will not allow his players to join the nationwide tryouts so they can focus on their respective collegiate leagues.

He said so far none among his players have reached out to seek his permission about joining the national team, which is being groomed to compete in two crucial tournaments this August: The AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Manila and the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

But if anybody from his players will step forward to express her intention to join the selection process, he would immediately shoot down the idea and tell her to set her sights on the collegiate league instead.

“Wala. Hindi ko muna papayagan. Mag-focus muna kami ditto (NCAA).”

The Lady Stags are in the thick of their title hunt after advancing to the NCAA finals with a thrice-to-beat advantage while the Lady Bulldogs will kick off their title bid on February 4.

By the time the training and preparation of the national team goes full blast around June or July, the two collegiate leagues would be over.

“Kahit ang NU, hindi din. Mago-opening na ang UAAP. Magpra-praktis kami sa Sabado. Hindi pwedeng hindi. Malapit na ang opening namin.”

Former NT coach

Gorayeb used to call the shots for the national team. Unfortunately, his squad failed to deliver a medal as it finished with at fifth place in the Singapore SEA Games two years ago.

This year, superstars Alyssa Valdez, Dindin Manabat and Jaja Santiago all expressed their intention to join the tryouts. Other stars like Aby Marano, Denden Lazaro, Ara Galang, Bang Pineda and Mika Reyes are also said to be very interested.

Santiago, the 6-foot-7 gem of an opposite attacker, could be at the crossroads if and when Gorayeb bars his wards from trying their luck with the national team as she remains an active member of the Lady Bulldogs.

Even his prized ward at San Sebastian in Gretchel Soltones said she is interested, but she still has to seek permission from Gorayeb.

Gorayeb, however, said he would also ask the players if they are interested.

Gorayeb, however, said he would also ask the players if they are interested.

"Tatanungin ko din ang mga players." "Pero sa ngayon kasi may UAAP at NCAA pa. Focus muna kami doon at baka madisgrasya pa."

Aside from the Metro Manila leg, players still have a chance to fight for their slots when Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) holds separate tryouts in Cebu and Davao next month.