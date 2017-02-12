Gequillana is Ateneo’s game-changer

Kim Gequillana served as Ateneo De Manila University’s game-changer when it survived a thrilling five-set conquest of Far Eastern University (FEU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Eagles improved to 2-1 win-loss slate following a heart-stopping win over the Lady Tamaraws; 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11.

Jho Maraguinot delivered 18 points while Michelle Morente finished with 12 attacks, two blocks, and three aces on top of 14 and 12 excellent digs and receptions, respectively.

Bernadeth Pons, Chin Basas and Jerrili Malabanan scored in double figures as they led the Lady Tamaraws to a rousing start.

Kim Gequillana, however, turned the tables as she delivered nine points, including the match-clinching ace.

Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses said she deployed Gequillana to help the Lady Eagles recover from bad receptions in the fourth set.

“Buti gumanda first ball namin nung pinasok si Kim. Nakatulong talaga don sa team.”

Meneses added that Gequillana is always prepared as he sees her double her effort in training.

“Si Kim naman kasi sa practice talaga, hard worker talaga yan eh. Yun ang nakikita namin kay Kim kaya kahit saan mo siya ipasok, kahit anong time, ready yan.”

After all, that’s how Gequillana makes her own name: as Lady Eagles’ game changer, most especially in crucial matches.