Gaiser closes UAAP bid on sad note

University of the Philippines suffered a major setback as its libero, Princess Gaiser, is done for the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

It was such a heart-crushing exit.

The graduating defense specialist twisted her left knee when she was anticipating a ball coverage during their match against National University in the Season 79 of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament over the weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

She was reduced into a huge mass of sweat and tears as the medical team rushed her to the locker room.

But instead of rolling over and calling it quits, Gaiser refused to bomb out.

She insisted on watching the Lady Maroons on a wheelchair from the sidelines while her left knee was wrapped with an immobilizer.

She quietly left the arena with her teammates following UP’s sorry loss to NU.

Surgery

Reports said Gaiser will have to undergo surgery under Dr. Raul Canlas next Monday, paving the way for Justine Dorog to assume the defensive role for the Lady Maroons, who made a strong run before suffering three consecutive setbacks.

It wasn’t the first time for Gaiser to miss time.

She also sat out their opening-day encounter with Adamson University due to back pain.

This time, she will be out for the season – and in the UAAP for good.

She unleashed everything in this sentimental Instagram post.

“I will do everything just to play this sport til I literally couldn’t stand anymore. It hurts me to think that I have left my UAAP volleyball career without meeting my expectations as player. “I will do everything just to play this sport til I literally couldn’t stand anymore. It hurts me to think that I have left my UAAP volleyball career without meeting my expectations as player. My career comprises of approximately 13 injuries, multiple heartaches, unending battle scars, unexplainable feelings, picture perfect memories… 13 years of ball is life and it still drives me crazy! No regrets even with this surprising end! Now, its time to close this door and open a new one. #UPFight #GitingxTapang #UPAllTheWay The fight is not yet over!! My teammates will complete my dreams!! I know we can put up a fight because theres nowhere to go but UP!!!!”

Gaiser couldn’t have said it perfectly.