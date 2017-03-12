Frustrated Padda says sorry

Adamson University was leading by three points early in the second set as it tried to recover from 9-25 setback in the opening set.

But Far Eastern University suddenly turned things around when Jerrili Malabanan delivered a booming kill to give her squad a two-point lead.

Adamson coach Airess Padda then called a timeout.

She wanted to wakeup her girls.

A very frustrated Padda showed up.

Such thwarting moment forced her to cussed out at middle blocker Joy Dacoron, who’s been the missing link in Adamson’s vaunted net defense.

Everybody was shocked when expletive words came out of Padda’s mouth.

Suddenly, she dropped an F bomb.

Assistant coaches Michele Gumabao and Angge Tabaquero quickly reminded her to slow down a bit because that moment was caught by camera.

Padda couldn’t believe what she just said. She waved at the camera as way of apologizing.

But the damage was done.

The Lady Falcons were all fired up, but they still failed to snatch the second set, leading to another sorry defeat.

Apology

Padda said she already apologized to Dacoron.

She said she was carried away by the heat of the moment.

“I actually apologized to Joy for cussing her out, I didn’t mean to but I’m very frustrated and disappointed.”

She explained that she was anticipating an impressive performance from her wards following their intense match with National University (NU) last Wednesday.

“I feel like they did better against NU. We had a great week of practices and hard training. I thought we were kind of building on that momentum and when we showed up here today, it’s like we just took 10 steps back.” “I feel like they did better against NU. We had a great week of practices and hard training. I thought we were kind of building on that momentum and when we showed up here today, it’s like we just took 10 steps back.” “I just felt like we worked too hard. We worked too hard for them to show up to the game but they did not give their 110 percent.”

The California native admitted that she expressed her frustrations at the wrong time.

“They weren’t treating the match as if it was a match. They’re treating it like it was some tune-up game. I think that’s how our season has been going and I was very frustrated and it came out at the wrong time.”

Patience

Padda stressed that she’s trying to be patient until these Lady Falcons became ready to soar higher.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. Rome wasn’t built in a day. So it’s gonna take time.” “It doesn’t happen overnight. Rome wasn’t built in a day. So it’s gonna take time.” “They just haven’t figured out how to transfer what we do in practice and how their minds are trained in practice for the game – that’s the most frustrating part. We just don’t know when it’s gonna happen. Every game, we’re hoping that it comes out today, it just hasn’t happened.”

Padda added that she just doesn’t want other teams to take advantage of her younger and shorter squad that’s why she wanted them to put up a fight every match.

“I don’t want teams to think that they can just come in here and walk over us, like we haven’t been training and we haven’t been doing anything.”