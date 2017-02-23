Francis lights a fire under Shaya

The lack of leadership hurts University of the East (UE) in its campaign in the ongoing 79th University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

Lady Warriors’ head coach Francis Vicente said although his wards have shown drastic improvement from last season, they’re still looking for the killer instinct — the knockout punch — needed to wrap thing up.

So far, the Lady Warriors have yet to win in five starts despite displaying a brew of talent, skills and size, much to the surprise of their fans, school officials and even rival teams.

“Maraming factor kung bakit ganyan. Nag-improve yung team in terms of competitiveness. Yun naman yung lagi namin sinasabi, yung competitive level ng team umaangat na.”

He stressed that turning his young squad into a contender will never be an overnight process.

“Kahit sabihin nating I’ve been with UE for my third term, still hindi niyo pa rin makikita yan. Ang hirap magdevelop ng team from the bottom line. Mahirap i-develop yan specially kung psychologically, nandun parin yung lapses of losing. Di parin maaalis yun.”

Time to step up

A great teacher who molded the brightest stars in the country today like Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Dindin Manabat and Myla Pablo, Vicente said someone should take the lead role for UE.

“Kailangan yung leader magstep-up. Yun ba yung makita mong may galit ng kaunti. Yung tipong firmness, nahihirapan pa sila, so kailangan yung leadership andoon.”

He admitted that he is having a hard time turning skipper Shaya Adorador into a beast who can step up and take charge when the game is on the line.

“I was expecting Shaya (to lead), pero soft-hearted kasi siya e. Given na yun.”

But Vicente is not yet giving up.

He said he keeps on reminding Adorador that she should not allow anyone to take advantage of her team inside and outside the court like what a true leader should be.