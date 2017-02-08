FEU digs gold in Cayuna

Playmaker Angelica Cayuna annouced her arrival when she led Far Eastern University (FEU) to an easy win over Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

After dropping their opening game to De La Salle, the Lady Tamaraws bounced back with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-19 victory over the Lady Falcons, giving them enough momentum when they face the big guns of the league.

Bernadeth Pons fired 15 points while Remy Palma delivered seven kills, four blocks and two aces for the Lady Tamaraws, who are tipped to coast all the way to the finals due to their intact and well-experienced core.

But the star of the show wasn’t Pons or Palma.

It was Cayuna — a sophomore from Zamboanga City.

Rising star

FEU coach Shaq Delos Santos said Cayuna would soon blossom into a star.

Ranged against the league’s shortest team, Cayuna had a fantastic performance as she finished with eight points laced with 24 excellent sets, giving Delos Santos the luxury of resting his first setter in Kyle Negrito.

"Potential setter sya." "Binigay namin ang opportunity sa kanya and fortunately, she delivered."

Delos Santos said both Cayuna and Negrito are squeezing the best out of each other. It only boils down to whoever will deliver come game time.

“Sa training kailangan makitaan sila. Same lang naman ang ginagawa nila. It just depends on how they will deliver in practices and actual games.”

Cayuna and the Lady Tamaraws get another major test on Sunday when they face heavyweight Ateneo de Manila University.

“We need to be braver. The skills are there. It all depends on how they will deliver inside the court.”

Delos Santos said the Lady Eagles would be tough nuts to crack.

Fortunately, with the emergence of Cayuna and the steady plays of Pons and Palma, the Lady Tamaraws would never run out of weapons.