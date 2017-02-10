Fajardo holds key to La Salle win

Kim Fajardo will play a major role when De La Salle University battles University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Head coach Ramil de Jesus said Fajardo would be their anchor on offense while serving as the guiding light of the young Lady Spikers, who are gunning for their second win to join National University at the top of the leaderboard.

The last time La Salle faces UST was in the 2016 University Games in Dumaguete City last summer.

Fajardo was also in town, but didn’t suit up, prompting the Lady Spikers to fumble against the strong performance of EJ Laure, Chloe Cortez, Marivic Meneses and Sisi Rondina in four sets.

But now that the super senior Fajardo is back on board, de Jesus expects her to restore order and make the defense of UST guessing from start to finish.

"Kasi nung natalo kami sa kanila nung Uni-Games, wala si Fajardo." "Malaking bagay si Fajardo. Sya ang nagbibigay ng morale boost sa mga kasama nya sa loob ng court."

Veteran

A veteran of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship and one of the top players of F2 Logistics when it won the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference title, Fajardo has the entire Lady Spikers on her shoulders in their debut game against Far Eastern University.

She, in fact, finished with 35 excellent sets laced with four attacks as the Lady Spikers overcame a game Lady Tamaraws squad in the opening set to pull off a masterful straight-set victory.

Against UST – one of the teams tipped to challenge them in the finals – Fajardo is expected to control the tempo and make her teammates like Kim Dy and Major Baron look good at the attack zone.

De Jesus, however, knows that the UAAP is a completely different battle.

“Ibang usapan ang UAAP. Ang Uni-Games ay off-season tournament lang. Lahat ng teams naga-adjust pa. So hopefully, makabawi kami this time.”

He said it’s still anybody’s game. But with Fajardo setting the table, the Lady Spikers would surely have a fighting chance.