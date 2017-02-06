Errors spell FEU’s doom

Far Eastern University (FEU) vowed to comeback stronger after it fell prey to reigning champion De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament over the weekend at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was a painful setback.

But the Lady Tamaraws have nothing to be ashamed of after fighting tooth and nail in every set.

Unfortunately, they suffered too many errors, giving the Lady Spikers a golden opportunity to seize the momentum and wrap up the match.

FEU head coach Shaq delos Santos said rheir failure to control the errors spelled their debut in their grudge match with the foe who crushed them in the Final Four last year.

“Medyo ‘di namin na-control yung errors namin. Sa performance okay naman talagang sobrang error lang yung number one na naging problema namin. Skills? Walang problema. Yung paghandle lang ng pressure pagdating doon sa game.”

All in all, the Lady Tamaraws gifted the Lady Spikers with 38 points from turnovers.

Delos Santos said they were not surprised by how the reigning champions displayed their poise and confidence down the crucial stretch.

“Hindi naman sila totally nagulat doon sa team ng La Salle. Yung errors lang talaga pinaghandaan naman namin ‘to.”

He stressed they have to work more on consistency and lifting up their fighting spirit at crunchtime.

“So I think (dapat) mas maging focus, consistent and tumapang pa yung fighting spirit namin especially pagdating ng crucial (point).” “So I think (dapat) mas maging focus, consistent and tumapang pa yung fighting spirit namin especially pagdating ng crucial (point).” “Pero, I think yung una naming dapat gawin start pa lang, kailangan na kami maging agresibo hanggang dulo – start until the end.”

Accepting defeat

Skipper Remy Palma said they have to learn their lessons to be able to comeback stronger.

“Kailangan namin bumawi, na maging lesson ito at mag fight back kami sa mga natitirang games namin. Siyempre kakasimula lang nito, it’s a good lesson parin. We accept defeat at kailangan makabalik kami ng mas malakas.”

She said despite the defeat, they remain optimistic that they would go all the way and reach their ultimate goal of winning the school’s 30th title.

“Yung pagkatalo namin sa top team, defending champion, positive parin dun. Pangit naman tignan kung matatalo ka sa dapat mong talunin, itong season talaga na ‘to unpredictable siya. Itong nangyari na ‘to magandang lesson nato.”

The Lady Tamaraws surely had already learned their lesson.

They just need to keep moving forward to reach their goal.

It’s still a very long way to go.