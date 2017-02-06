Errors spell FEU’s doom

Far Eastern University (FEU) vowed to comeback stronger after it fell prey to reigning champion De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament over the weekend at the Araneta Coliseum.
It was a painful setback.
But the Lady Tamaraws have nothing to be ashamed of after fighting tooth and nail in every set.
Unfortunately, they suffered too many errors, giving the Lady Spikers a golden opportunity to seize the momentum and wrap up the match.
FEU head coach Shaq delos Santos said rheir failure to control the errors spelled their debut in their grudge match with the foe who crushed them in the Final Four last year.
All in all, the Lady Tamaraws gifted the Lady Spikers with 38 points from turnovers.
Delos Santos said they were not surprised by how the reigning champions displayed their poise and confidence down the crucial stretch.
He stressed they have to work more on consistency and lifting up their fighting spirit at crunchtime.
“Pero, I think yung una naming dapat gawin start pa lang, kailangan na kami maging agresibo hanggang dulo – start until the end.”
Skipper Remy Palma said they have to learn their lessons to be able to comeback stronger.
She said despite the defeat, they remain optimistic that they would go all the way and reach their ultimate goal of winning the school’s 30th title.
The Lady Tamaraws surely had already learned their lesson.
They just need to keep moving forward to reach their goal.
It’s still a very long way to go.