Early setback toughens Ateneo

Ateneo De Manila University shrugged off its early loss to National University (NU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Eagles admitted that the Lady Bulldogs were simply the better team.

Third year middle blocker Bea De Leon said they had hard time controlling 6-foot-7 Jaja Santiago, who caught fire from all angles to finish with 26 points.

“Kaya nga, wala timing especially when Jaja was in front. You saw the scores, she scored 26 points. Sobrang kahit talunan mo siya, kahit bantayan mo siya, kahit i-double block mo siya, sobrang mahirap syang ma-stop.”

De Leon stressed Lady Bulldogs played better as they lost focus, especially on floor defense where they were really good at when Denden Lazaro was still with them.

“Obviously, NU is a great team and they’re full of veterans, addition pa si Risa Sato, she’s from Japan so the play there is always super fast. Wala, ganoon lang talaga. Breaks of the game, and they played a lot better today.”

Never overthink

The Lady Eagles, however, accepted the defeat by heart.

De Leon said a dugout talk after the game fueled Ateneo to move on and prepare for their match against Far Eastern University.

"The thing with losses, you should never overthink them too much. Let's say, what did I do today to make it so wrong, or like, what happened that gave us such a slow start. Sometimes it just really happens." "And when it's a loss, you don't look too much into it." "Actually, in anything, the more you look into it, the more it's gonna make you overthink and the more it's gonna constrict you. Nothing too technical. Bawi na lang sa next game."

De Leon admitted that they are still adjusting with the departure of Alyssa Valdez. But with they way they’re maturing, it’s going to be sooner than they think.

After all, there’s lesson in every fall.