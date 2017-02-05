Dorog shines in new position

Justine Dorog made an impact in her new position as University of the Philippines crushed Adamson University in its debut in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Maroons showcased a flawless performance as they overpowered the younger, shorter Lady Falcons in straight sets 25-18, 25-11, 25-18.

Arielle Estranero, another converted setter, was also impressive in setting the plays while skipper Kathy Bersola and Diana Carlos delivered tue firepower, finishing with 11 markers apiece.

But it was Dorog who stole the show.

She showcased rock-solid defense for the Lady Maroons and was able to tally seven excellent digs and five successful receptions.

She said she was happy with the way they dominated the match and her inclusion at the defensive end could make life difficult for the opposing team.

“Sobrang saya kasi first game namin at nagawa namin ng tama. Nasa UAAP na kami kaya dapat pukpukan na talaga.”

Expected

From being an open spiker, Dorog will be forming a two-headed defensive monster with Pia Gaiser foe the Lady Maroons.

But with Gaiser at the sidelines, spotlight was trained on Dorog and her new role.

“Expected ko din naman kasi injured si ate Pia. Si Coach Jerry naman kasi kilala siya sa pagtitimpla kaya tina-try niya kung anong dapat at tamang gawin.” “Expected ko din naman kasi injured si ate Pia. Si Coach Jerry naman kasi kilala siya sa pagtitimpla kaya tina-try niya kung anong dapat at tamang gawin.” “Hindi naman bago sakin na maging libero. Gusto ko rin naman. Kung gusto mo naman yung tinatrabaho mo, why not contribute sa team? Kaya pag-iigihan ko nalang.”

Dorog emphasized that she trusts her team and the program of Yee which makes her excited and ready to step up when needed.

“Para sa akin tiwala sa sa sarili na kaya namin. Kasi tiwala ako sa teammates ko at tiwala ako sa process na ginagawa namin para ma-prove namin na kaya namin.”

Gaiser is expected to see action next week when UP challenges the much improved University of the East.