DLSU bench mob gets job done

De La Salle University coach Ramil de Jesus dug deep into his bench when the Lady Spikers crushed Adamson University, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15, in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Kim Dy led the charge, delivering 15 points, two blocks and three aces for the Lady Spikers, who punched their fourth win in five games to join rival Ateneo in the second spot behind unbeaten University of the Philippines.

Filipino-Nigerian Aduke Ogunsanya was also stellar with 11 markers. But it wasn’t Dy or Ogunsanya who stole the show.

Bench players May Luna, Arianne Layug, Michelle Cob and Norielle Ipac were simply impressive as they played quality minutes that allowed the starters to cool their heels.

De Jesus said playing against Adamson was the perfect time for him to deploy his bench players, giving them the much-needed confidence when they face the heavyweights in the crucial stretch.

“May mga times na ginagamit ko sa rotation yung mga ‘yun. Tinitingnan ko lang kung anong possibility and percentage kapag ginamit ko yung mga bata.” “May mga times na ginagamit ko sa rotation yung mga ‘yun. Tinitingnan ko lang kung anong possibility and percentage kapag ginamit ko yung mga bata.” “Siguro ito na yung tamang panahon para magamit sila.”

He added that after that heart-crushing straight set loss to the Lady Maroons, his wards are getting up on their feet and trying to rebuild their pride.

De Jesus emphasized that their major rebound was when they clobbered National University in three sets.

“Siguro nagbalik lang ang kumpyansa kasi after ng loss namin sa UP medyo nawala ang kumpyansa namin. Then, after ng game sa NU, medyo nakabalik na.”