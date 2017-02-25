Delos Santos frees Basas

After riding the bench in their previous match, head coach Shaq Delos Santos deployed opposite spiker Chin Basas as Far Eastern University coasted to its second consecutive win in the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Tamaraws sent National University (NU) to its second straight loss; 25-20, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20.

Both teams are now tied with 3-2 win-loss slate.

The Lady Tamaraws took advantage of the Lady Bulldogs’ sluggish floor defense en route to a four-set blasting that came at the heels of NU’s straight-set lost to reigning champion De La Salle University.

NU head coach Roger Gorayeb made some crucial adjustments in the third set by using Jaja Santiago as opposite spiker while Roselyn Doria came off the bench to serve as middle blocker.

Santiago, the lone Lady Bulldog who scored in double figures, tallied 20 points off, 16 attacks, and four blocks.

But FEU clawed its way back in the fourth set with veteran setter Kyle Negrito sealing the match with a clever drop shot.

Maintaining momentum

After posting the crucial win, Delos Santos hopes his wards would show consistency, especially when they face the unbeaten University of the Philippines next week.

“Yun talaga ang hinahanap naming sa kanila kasi ganoon sila sa gumalawa ensayo. I’m happy na lumalabas na ‘yung laro nila and hopefully matuloy-tuloy na para sa amin.”

Delos Santos bared that putting Basas in the doghouse against University of the East was all part of the plan.

Basas, who’s now on her third playing year, fired 20 points off 17 attacks, a block, and two aces while Bernadeth Pons and Jerrili Malabanan added 18 and 10 markers, respectively.

“Si Basas na hinahanap niyo, lumabas na kanina. Game plan din naman (na hindi naglaro last game) and good thing na nag-perform.”

He said it’s also his way to discipline the prized attacker.

He, however, refused to reveal further details.

“Kasama sa gameplan yung nakatago pero mas dinisiplina.”

Delos Santos said he sees a bright future for Basas.

“Medyo bata pa rin (si Basas). Pero sobrang laki ng potential niya.”