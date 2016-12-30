Dawn takes leadership role

Dawn Macandili is ready to embrace the leadership role when De La Salle University marches to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament on February 4.

The cat-quick defense specialist said she’s ready to step up to fill the void left by stars Mika Reyes, Ara Galang and Cyd Demecillo, who have all completed their respective playing careers in the collegiate ranks.

Macandili is such a revelation this year.

After serving as the backbone of the Lady Spikers when they dethroned bitter rival Ateneo de Manila in the UAAP finals, Macandili powered F2 Logistics in clobbering powerhouse Foton in the best-of-three finals showdown of the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

The charming Macandili made history when she emerged as the first libero to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the prestigious semi-professional league.

Although she slowed down in the early part of the PSL Grand Prix to attend to her studies, Macandili still regained her bearings, prompting her to run away with the Best Libero crown over the likes of Bia General of Foton and Jen Reyes of Petron.

That’s why now that Reyes, Galang and Demecillo are no longer around, the stage is now set for Macandili to display her talent.

I will try my best to serve as a good role model, especially since most of my teammates are either young or new to the team. I will try to do my very best and, hopefully, they would also do theirs.

Room for improvement

But stepping up as the Lady Spikers’ new leader doesn’t mean that she would also have a flawless performance.

Macandili said she’s still sharpening her game, especially in developing confidence inside the court. And once she gains that confidence, she should take advantage of it without being complacent.

Ever since, getting confident has always been my greatest weakness. I always tell my younger teammates that they have to do their best to get that confidence so when they step into the court, they are already oozing with morale. It’s very important to be confident, especially in the UAAP where the stakes are high.

La Salle has a tradition of producing great liberos. From former Southeast Asian Games campaigner Shermaine Penano to Melissa Gohing, head coach Ramil de Jesus and his staff led by Benson Bocboc, Noel Orcollo and Carissa Gotis always pay special premium in beefing up the backline defense.

Macandili said she’s still far from perfect. There’s still a big room for improvement.

I still have a lot to improve. I always make sure that there would be a bigger room for it. I still need to work hard and polish my game before I can consider myself one of the best.

Macandili is obviously the smallest in the powerhouse La Salle squad bannered by veteran Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy and Majoy Baron.

You can question her size. But you can never question her heart.