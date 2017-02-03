Daquis inspires Lady Tamaraws

Far Eastern University gained extra motivation for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament when Rachel Anne Daquis’ jersey number has been formally retired.
The winningest team in the UAAP, the Lady Tamaraws are looking to clinch their 30th title in Season 79 which kicks off this Saturday.
The Lady Tamaraws strongly believe that it’s very possible to bring the crown back to Morayta after a successful podium finish last season.
Skipper Remy Palma said Daquis’ heart-warming speech in her jersey retirement ceremony motivated them to be hungry.
Aside from Palma, Bernadeth Pons, Chin Basas, Jerilli Malabanan, Heather Guino-o, Kyla Atienza and promising playmaker Kyle Negrito foresee better chances of bringing back the glory to FEU this season.
Palma also vowed to go all out in her last playing year in UAAP.
She said nothing can stop them from achieving their goal.
“Matira matibay nalang talaga ngayong season kasi halos pantay-pantay naman lahat ng teams. So, nasa samin na lang din kung paano namin ipapakita yung best ng team namin.”
The power-spiking Lady Tamaraws may march bolder and fiercer, but other competing teams are also ready for the challenge.
After all, the UAAP is a jungle where only the strongest will survive.