Daquis inspires Lady Tamaraws

Far Eastern University gained extra motivation for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament when Rachel Anne Daquis’ jersey number has been formally retired.

The winningest team in the UAAP, the Lady Tamaraws are looking to clinch their 30th title in Season 79 which kicks off this Saturday.

The Lady Tamaraws strongly believe that it’s very possible to bring the crown back to Morayta after a successful podium finish last season.

Skipper Remy Palma said Daquis’ heart-warming speech in her jersey retirement ceremony motivated them to be hungry.

“Mas magiging motivated kami dahil nataon na ngayong season na ito nangyari – yung big event na ganito. So, para sa amin this will serves as an inspiration and really a great motivation.”

Aside from Palma, Bernadeth Pons, Chin Basas, Jerilli Malabanan, Heather Guino-o, Kyla Atienza and promising playmaker Kyle Negrito foresee better chances of bringing back the glory to FEU this season.

“Ngayong taon, ito na yung pinaka-chance namin to bring back the crown.”

All out

Palma also vowed to go all out in her last playing year in UAAP.

“Being the captain, ibubuhos ko na talaga.”

She said nothing can stop them from achieving their goal.

“Siyempre, ready na talaga kami. Hindi na naman hahayaan na mawala pa ulit yung chance. Andito na kami at paghihirapan pa rin namin. We’ll treat this season as our last kaya buhos na at wala ng kahit anong dahilan.” “Siyempre, ready na talaga kami. Hindi na naman hahayaan na mawala pa ulit yung chance. Andito na kami at paghihirapan pa rin namin. We’ll treat this season as our last kaya buhos na at wala ng kahit anong dahilan.” “Matira matibay nalang talaga ngayong season kasi halos pantay-pantay naman lahat ng teams. So, nasa samin na lang din kung paano namin ipapakita yung best ng team namin.”

The power-spiking Lady Tamaraws may march bolder and fiercer, but other competing teams are also ready for the challenge.

After all, the UAAP is a jungle where only the strongest will survive.