Cheng plays new role for La Salle

After a one-year hiatus, Desiree Cheng showed up with a healthy pair of knees when De La Salle University destroyed Far Eastern University in its debut in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament over the weekend at the Araneta Coliseum.

Her return was met with both anticipation and excitement.

Touted as one of the most promising young players out of high school, Cheng crashed back to earth after sustaining a knee injury in an exhibition match in Ozamis City two years ago.

The injury was assessed as an anterior cruciate ligament, reducing her into a mere cheerleader when the Lady Archer furiously battled and prevailed over rival Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP finals last year.

Return

After a year of recovery, Cheng is finally back.

And she shocked the historic Big Dome when she delivered a handful of loaded services on top of solid defense, much to the delight of her younger teammates who are treating her as their older sister.

Although another scary moment came at the third set when she had a bad landing, it doesn’t matter; the important thing is she’s back and she’s ready to lead La Salle to its title defense.

“Okay lang naman. Okay lang ako. I’m still 100 percent.”

She said she’s doing a lot of hard work off the court to regain her fighting form while mentoring her younger teammates, sharing with them stories about their glorious past and winning tradition.

She added that with Mika Reyes and Ara Galang now gone, she and fellow veteran Kim Fajardo have to step up and serve as elder statesmen who will pass the torch from one generation to the other.

“It’s very important to step up kasi ang dami din nawala. Tapos ngayon puro bata, young team talaga kami. Pero naniniwala naman ako na kaya namin.”

Cheng vowed to give her all because the competition just got tougher.

And this time, no amount of injury can stop her from dominating.