Change of culture in Adamson

After two years of falling short of making it to the Final Four, Adamson University is ready to finally conquer the 79th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament.

Assistant coach Michele Gumabao said the young Lady Falcons readily embraced the change of culture brought by the all-female coaching staff composed of head coach Airess Padda form the United States, former national team star Cherry Macatangay and former Santo Tomas ace Angeli Tabaquero.

Last year, Adamson finished seventh and shut down its campaign with a sorry setback from the hands of erstwhile winless Univeristy of the East.

This time, a different script would be written.

The Lady Falcons are ready to soar.

‘They’re ready’

Gumabao said her wards would be ready despite lacking competitive stint.

“Feeling ko as a coach ready silang maglaro.” “Feeling ko as a coach ready silang maglaro.” “Syempre, tina-try pa din namin na maging better everyday. Pero ang hirap kasi sa team namin ang napapansin ay yung wala kaming experience. Wala kaming sinalihan aside from Uni-Games at lahat sa team namin puro bago.”

Gumabao added that they team may lack maturity, but it is ready to step up when the going gets tough, especially against more seasoned teams like reigning champion De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila, National University and UST.

“Wala pa sa amin yung ‘first six experience.’ Kapag dumami yung crowd, kapag nagiging maingay ang venue, kapag wala kami sa court namin, nara-rattle pa sila. Kulang man sa maturity, alam ko kaya naman makipagsabayan.” “Wala pa sa amin yung ‘first six experience.’ Kapag dumami yung crowd, kapag nagiging maingay ang venue, kapag wala kami sa court namin, nara-rattle pa sila. Kulang man sa maturity, alam ko kaya naman makipagsabayan.” “As coaches watching from the sidelines, nakita na namin sila maglaro ng A-game nila. So, alam namin na kapag naging consistent sila, kaya namin makipagsabayan sa UAAP better than last year.”

Welcoming the change

Gumabao, however, admitted that changing the culture wasn’t easy.

“Changing the culture and mentality of the players, yun yung naging mas mahirap sa aming mga coaches.”

Fortunately, the Lady Falcons coped up in no time, leading to huge improvement inside and outside the playing court.

“Kaya siguro naging mabilis ang pag-improve kasi lahat kami as coaches and as players, open kami sa changes. Yun ang importante sa amin this year — to welcome the changes.”

Gumabao, a three-time UAAP champion with La Salle, sees bright future ahead of her wards.

“It’s going to be a better year for us – a good start. Whatever the outcome is, these girls trained hard the past few months. As a coach, masaya na kami dun. Syempre, nobody’s expecting anything from us, but we expect championship from ourselves.”