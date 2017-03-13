Can Lady Maroons recover?

The tables have turned for University of the Philippines (UP) as it suffered a four-game losing skid after starting the 79th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament with a clean 4-0 slate.

The Lady Maroons are struggling to recover.

They were not the same squad who destroyed tail-ender Adamson University and even reigning champion De La Salle University.

Defense specialist Justine Dorog admitted that the Lady Maroons are having a tough time to move forward since Ateneo bested them in the first round.

“Parang hirap kaming mag-recover kung paano namin ibabalik yung dating kami since nagsunud-sunod na ang talo namin.”

The departure of prized libero Princess Gaiser due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury is also hurting UP’s chances to claw back to the top.

Dorog said they also march into the court physically prepared but their minds are not coordinating with it.

“Wala naman kaming problema sa physical (aspect), para samin may kulang mentally.”

Don’t panic

UP head coach Jerry Yee, however, reminded his young wards that there’s no need to press the panic button yet.

The Lady Maroons just have to double their efforts and find out what’s keeping them out of shape so they could improve.

“Sabi ni coach after this wala namang bagong gagawin training lang nang training para makuha kung ano yung kulang physically and mentally.”

Dorog added that Yee is satisfied as long as he can see his wards putting up a fight especially against heavyweight teams.

“Sinasabi niya lang na kahit anong mangyari basta lumalaban. Basta makita niyang lumalaban kami okay na yun.”

The Lady Maroons are losing their nerves.

But they remain optimistic that they can still recover from such slump while the championship race remains wide open.