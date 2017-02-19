Can Aduke play Mika’s role?

Filipino-Nigerian Aduke Ogunsanya shone the brightest when De La Salle University dealt National University (NU) its first loss in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Sunday at The Arena in San Juan.

Aduke proved to be the missing link in La Salle’s vaunted net defense as she led the Lady Spikers to a 29-27, 25-16, 25-21 victory to book their third win in four games.

Their defense also limited NU captain Jaja Santiago to only 13 points, making her the lone Lady Bulldog to deliver double digit offensive output.

A 5-foot-9 middle blocker, Aduke displayed her A-game as she tallied 11 points, five coming off the blocking department, while Tin Tiamzon tallied 17 markers for the reigning champions, who made a furious rebound following a heart-crushing loss to University of the Philippines last week.

Aduke said their setback to the Lady Maroons motivated her to be at her best against the Lady Bulldogs.

“Kasi we lost the game to UP. So, nandoon yung (mindset) na kailangan namin bumawi to prove na we’re a strong team.”

She added that their merciless win over NU sends a strong message that they still remain as the team to beat.

“Kailangan din namin i-prove sa other teams na we can beat them all.”

No pressure

When they won the crown over rival Ateneo last year, the Lady Spikers were rock-solid at both ends.

Ara Galang was taking charge at the attack zone while Mika Reyes was the main woman at the defensive end.

Now that Reyes is gone, Aduke is believed to be Reyes’ successor in providing the defensive blanket at the net.

But she said she’s not pressuring herself to be the heir apparent of Reyes, who led F2 Logistics to the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference crown and was part of the squad that saw action in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year.

She said she just wants to play her game and help La Salle in her own little ways.

"People around me are pressuring me. Parang sa isip ko I don't need to think na it is a big responsibility." "I just need to execute everything that I've learned sa training and from the people around me."

Aduke admitted that she’s used to being criticized and doesn’t want to be affected by social media bashing.