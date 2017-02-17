Can Adamson destroy Ateneo?

Adamson University is looking to give Ateneo de Manila University a good fight when they collide in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at The Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Falcons remain winless after three starts and a victory over the Lady Eagles will not only put them into the win column, but will also give them tremendous momentum for the tough grind ahead.

Skipper Jema Galanza said the key to destroying last year’s bridesmaids is to identify their weakness.

“Sabi ko sa kanila na alam kong papalo sila ng papalo ng malakas sa atin pero huwag nating pansinin. Kasi nag-iisip sila eh. Alam nating kaya nilang paluin yun.” “Sabi ko sa kanila na alam kong papalo sila ng papalo ng malakas sa atin pero huwag nating pansinin. Kasi nag-iisip sila eh. Alam nating kaya nilang paluin yun.” “Tayo, kailangan lang nating gawin ang part natin, mayroon din naman silang weaknesses na pwede nating magamit para maangatan natin sila.”

Galanza, the 20-year outside hitter, said she can see their neophyte squad improving after bowing down to University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University and National University.

The Lady Falcons, in fact, nearly clinched a set from the taller, more experienced Lady Bulldogs until Jaja Santiago waxed hot and restored order in the second set.

“Actually para sa aming bagong team, paganda naman na ng paganda ang laro namin. After ng first two games namin, mas naging better (ang laro) namin nitong third game.”

Galanza stressed that every setback hurts, but vowed to improve while learning one game at a time.

“Siyempre masakit sa amin na natatalo kami pero ang gusto namin habang naglalaro kami pataas kami ng pataas.”

Galanza said all they need is one win — one win that would establish their momentum.

And hopefully, that win would come from the expense of Ateneo.