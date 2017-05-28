Cabanos keeps it cool with Creamline

As time passes by, things are getting light for playmaker Alex Cabanos as Creamline shows vast improvement in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) League Reinforced Conference.

The Cool Smashers are now on the verge of making it to the next round after clobbering Perlas in the quarterfinals 25-16, 9-25, 17-25, 25-13, 15-13 Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Six-foot-five American reinforcement Laura Schaudt and Thai power-hitter Kuttika Kaewpin kept them in pace as they supported skipper Alyssa Valdez in leading the offense.

Thai mentor Anusorn Bundit also made some crucial adjustments before the squad found its winning form.

He had to add Jema Galanza in the roster, convert Francesca Racraquin from spiker to libero and let Schaudt play as middle hitter to solidify both their offense and defense.

With that, Cabanos is now left with a lot of options.

Roller-coaster

Creamline’s campaign has been a roller-coaster ride.

The Cool Smashers ended the preliminaries with a 4-6 win-loss mark, a record not enough of making an outright semisberth.

A former University of Santo Tomas ace Cabanos, for her part, couldn’t deny that she almost lost her nerves in the middle of the tournament.

She knows what she’s capable of.

She knows that she could’ve done better.

“Those frustations are toward myself kasi I know na I can still do better. There are few doubts lang on my part kasi there were times na I keep on telling myself na ‘Crap! Bakit hindi ko nakita ito? Dapat ganito ‘yung ginawa ko.'”

Such experience, however, taught Cabanos to handle situations on thin ice with maturity, thanks to the overwhelming support of her teammates and coaches.

“Thankful ako sa mga teammates ko kasi kapag ganoon na yung situation, isang tingin ko lang sa kanila, nandyan sila para i-guide ako lalo na ‘yung mga coaches namin.”

Positive vibes

Cabanos said if the Cool Smashers would live up to their name, they have a huge chance of ending their campaign on a high note.

But it wouldn’t be easy.

They should still double their efforts in laying the groundwork to keep on improving every game.

“I guess we just have to keep the positive vibes on our side and train harder kasi sabi nila kapag nahihirapan ka sa training the games would be a lot easier.”

“So we just have to train harder, be passionate and more confidence sa sarili namin na kaya namin lampasan lahat ng struggles namin.”

The Cool Smashers development has blossomed to something big. They could now give other teams a scare.

True enough, as Cabanos said, they just have to keep it cool.

“Yung positive aura within our team always keeps me positive na parang ‘oh, I can lean on my new team this time.'”