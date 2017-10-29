Bundit – When you don’t want me, I will leave you

“When you don’t want me. I will leave you.”

These are the exact words that Thai mentor Anusorn “Tai” Bundit of Ateneo de Manila University used as a caption of one of his most recent Instagram posts after news broke Saturday that he could be heading out as head coach of the Lady Eagles after four seasons.

According to reports, Bundit wanted to spend more time with his family, prompting him to call it quits with less than four months before the 80th UAAP women’s volleyball tournament unfurls.

Bundit, however, wrote the following the caption in his Instagram post:

When you don’t want me.

I will leave you.

Every years before start training

I told like this. If you remember.

I want you to have discipline and heartstrong.

He made it clear that he’ll be leaving if Ateneo doesn’t want him anymore.

He added that he instilled the value of discipline to the Lady Eagles while carrying the ‘heart strong’ mantra that led them to four straight Finals appearances in the UAAP, including the Katipunan-based squad’s first title in Season 76 followed by a rare season sweep in Season 77.

The Lady Eagles lost the last two UAAP crowns to rival De La Salle University.

After that, they kissed goodbye to libero Gizelle Tan and setter Jia Morado to graduation, opposite hitter Michelle Morente to academic reasons, and senior Kim Gequillana to an ACL injury.

In a text message, Ateneo team manager Tony Boy Liao, who brought Bundit to the team in 2013 to replace Roger Gorayeb, said the status of the mentor has yet to be finalized in a meeting with Ateneo president Fr. Jett. Villarin on Monday.