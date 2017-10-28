Is Bundit bolting out of Ateneo?

Trouble hovers over Ateneo de Manila University after reports surfaced around social media that head coach Tai Bundit is calling it quits after four seasons with the Lady Eagles.

According to it, the Thai mentor wanted to spend more time with his family, prompting him to leave his post as the mentor of the Lady Eagles with less than four months before the Season 80 of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament unfurls.

Ateneo team manager Tony Boy Liao, however, said in a text message that the status of Bundit has yet to be finalized in a meeting with Ateneo president Fr. Jett. Villarin on Monday.

“After our meeting with Fr. Jett, we will know the status.”

Bundit came in as a replacement of Roger Gorayeb in 2013, carrying a ‘happy happy’ and ‘heart strong’ mantra that led the Katipunan-based squad to four straight Finals appearances, including the Lady Eagle’s first title in Season 76 followed by a rare season sweep in Season 77.

Ateneo finished as the bridesmaid of mortal rival De La Salle in the last two seasons.

Bundit is currently on a one week leave.

Liao, however, confirmed that Bundit will still call the shots for the Premier Volleyball League All-Star weekend on Sunday.