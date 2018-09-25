UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball Players, Team Standings

Tuesday, 25 Sep 2018

The beach volleyball tournament for the UAAP Season 81 is under way at the Sands By the Bay, Mall of Asia Complex. All UAAP participating universities are represented in both the Men’s and Women’s divisions. Here are the players that will represent the following schools in this seven-day competition.

UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball Men’s Division Players

Adamson University (AdU Soaring Falcons) – Pao Pablico (#1), Jesus Valdez (#2), Geffrey Alicando (#3)

Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU Blue Spikers) – Abai Llenos (#1), Kurt Aguilar (#2), Zolo Ligot (#3)

De La Salle University (DLSU Green Spikers) – Geraint Bacon (#1), Raphael Sumalinog (#2), Paul Serrano (#3)

Far Eastern University (FEU Tamaraws) – Jude Garcia (#1), Kevin Hadlocon (#2), Richard Solis (#3)

National University (NU Bulldogs) – Bryan Bagunas (#1), JM Natividad (#2), Madz Gampong (#3)

University of the East (UE Red Warriors) – Clifford Inoferio (#1), Alven Aljas (#2), Elijah Hilario (#3)

University of the Philippines (UP Fighting Maroons) – Nico Consuelo (#1), Mac Millete (#2), Stephem Ilao (#3)

University of Santo Tomas (UST Growling Tigers) – Jaron Requinton (#1), Krung Arbasto (#2), Efraem Dimaculangan (#3)

UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball Women’s Division Players

Adamson University (Adamson Lady Falcons) – Hannah Infante (#1), Gracelchen Ave (#2), Jewel Maligmat (#3)

Ateneo De Manila University (Ateneo Lady Eagles) – Ponggay Gaston (#1), Jules Samonte (#2), Erika Raagas (#3)

De La Salle University (De La Salle University Spikers) – Tin Tiamzon (#1), Michelle Morente (#2), May Luna (#3)

Far Eastern University (FEU Lady Tamaraws) – Ivana Agudo (#1), Marianne Calinawan (#2), Sheena Gallentes (#3)

National University (NU Lady Bulldogs) – Antonette Landicho (#1), Klymince Orillaneda (#2)

University of the East (UE Lady Warriors) – Rhea Manalo (#1), Shan Ritual (#2), Donna Nebrea (#3)

University of the Philippines (UP Lady Maroons) – Isa Molde (#1), Justine Dorog (#2), Roselyn Rosier (#3)

University of Santo Tomas (UST Golden Tigresses) – Cherry Ann Rondina (#1), Babylove Barbon (#2), Genesa Eslapor (#3)

UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball Men’s Division Standings

FEU – 2W – 0L

UE – 2W – 0L

UST – 2W – 0L

AdU – 1W – 1L

NU – 1W – 1L

ADMU – 0W – 2L

DLSU – 0W – 2L

UP – 0W – 2L

UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball Women’s Division Standings

AdU – 1W – 0L

DLSU – 1W – 0L

NU – 1W – 0L

UST – 1W – 0L

ADMU – 0W – 1L

FEU – 0W – 1L

UE – 0W – 1L

UP – 0W – 1L

