UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball match schedule, results

Sand and spike will dominate the Sands SM By the Bay as the eight participating schools of the UAAP battle it out for beach volleyball supremacy in Season 81. Both the men’s (M) and women’s (W) divisions are to be contested by all member schools as National University and the University of Santo Tomas will try to defend their titles, respectively. Here is the full match schedule of the UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball tournament that will be held on September 24, 25, 28 and October 2, 5, 6, and 7.

UAAP 81 Beach Volleyball match schedule – elimination round

Day 1 – September 24 (Monday)

8:00 – NU vs. FEU (M)

8:40 – UST vs. ADMU (M)

9:20 – ADU vs. UP (M)

10:00 – DLSU vs. UE (M)

10:40 – UST vs. UP (W)

11:20 – FEU vs. DLSU (W)

12:00 – ADMU vs. NU (W)

12:40 – UE vs. ADU (W)

13:20 – NU vs. ADU (M)

14:00 – UST vs. DLSU (M)

14:40 – FEU vs. UP (M)

15:20 – ADMU vs. UE (M)

Day 2 – September 25 (Tuesday)

08:00 – DLSU vs. ADU (W)

08:40 – FEU vs. UE (W)

09:20 – UP vs. NU (W)

10:00 – UST vs. ADMU (W)

10:40 – NU vs. ADMU (M)

11:20 – UST vs. FEU (M)

12:00 – ADU vs. UE (M)

12:40 – DLSU vs. UP (M)

13:20 – UST vs. DLSU

14:00 – FEU vs. UP

14:40 – ADMU vs. ADU

15:20 – UE vs. NU

Day 3 – September 28 (Friday)

8:00 – FEU vs. UE (M)

8:40 – UST vs. UP (M)

9:20 – NU vs. DLSU (M)

10:00 – ADMU vs. ADU (M)

10:40 – UST vs. UE (W)

11:20 – FEU vs. NU (W)

12:00 – UP vs. ADU (W)

12:40 – DLSU vs. ADMU (W)

Day 4 – October 02 (Tuesday)

08:00 – ADMU vs. UP (W)

08:40 – UST vs. NU (W)

09:20 – UP vs. ADMU (W)

10:00 – DLSU vs. UE (W)

10:40 – NU vs. UE (M)

11:20 – UST vs. ADU (M)

12:00 – FEU vs. DLSU (M)

12:40 – ADMU vs. UP (M)

13:20 – UST vs. ADU (W)

14:00 – FEU vs. ADMU (W)

14:40 – UP vs. UE (W)

15:20 – DLSU vs. NU (W)

Day 5 – October 05 (Friday)

8:00 – UP vs. UE (M)

8:40 – FEU vs. ADMU (M)

9:20 – ADU vs. DLSU (M)

10:00 – NU vs. UST (M)

10:40 – UST vs. FEU (W)

11:20 – UP vs. DLSU (W)

12:00 – ADMU vs. UE (W)

12:40 – NU vs. ADU (W)

UAAP Season 81 Beach Volleyball match schedule for different playoff scenarios

A. If there is no sweep in both divisions

Semi-final Round – October 5 (Friday)

13:30 – Game 1: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (M) – Rank 1 has twice-to-beat advantage

14:10 – Game 1: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (M) – Rank 2 has twice-to-beat advantage

15:50 – Game 1: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (W) – Rank 1 has twice-to-beat advantage

16:30 – Game 1: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (W) – Rank 2 has twice-to-beat advantage

Semi-final Round – October 6 (Saturday)

8:00 – Game 2: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (M) – if needed

8:40 – Game 2: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (M) – if needed

9:20 – Game 2: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (W) – if needed

10:00 – Game 2: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (W) – if needed

Best-of-three Championship – October 6 (Saturday)

11:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Men’s

12:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Women’s

Best-of-three Championship – October 7 (Sunday)

13:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Men’s

14:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Women’s

15:00 – Game 3: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Men’s (if necessary)

16:00 – Game 3: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Men’s (if necessary)

B. If Rank 1 and Rank 2 of both the men’s and women’s divisions win the first game of their semifinals series, the best of three championship series will start on October 6.

Best-of-three Championship – October 6 (Saturday)

8:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Men’s

8:40 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Women’s

9:20 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Men’s

10:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Women’s

Best-of-three Championship – October 7 (Sunday)

8:00 – Game 3: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Men’s (if necessary)

9:40 – Game 3: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) – Women’s (if necessary)

C. If there’s a sweep in both the men’s and women’s divisions

Knock-out semifinals – October 5 (Friday)

13:30 – Rank 3 vs. Rank 4 (W)

14:10 – Rank 3 vs. Rank 4 (M)

14:50 – (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (W) – R2 has twice-to-beat advantage

16:30 – (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (M) – R2 has twice-to-beat advantage

Knock-out semifinals – October 6 (Saturday)

8:00 – (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (M) – if necessary

9:00 – (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (W) – if necessary

The winners from both games will move on to the best-of-three championship that will start at 14:00 on the same day.

D. If there’s a sweep in both the men’s and women’s division and both Rank 2’s won immediately against the Rank 3-Rank 4 winner

Best-of-three Championship – October 6 (Saturday)

8:00 – Game 1: Rank 1 vs. Rank 2 (M)

9:00 – Game 1: Rank 1 vs. Rank 2 (W)

10:00 – Game 2: Rank 1 vs. Rank 2 (M)

11:00 – Game 2: Rank 1 vs. Rank 2 (W)

Best-of-three Championship – October 7 (Sunday)

15:00 – Game 3: Rank 1 vs. Rank 2 (M) – if needed

15:30 – Game 3: Rank 1 vs. Rank 2 (W) – if needed

E. If there’s a sweep in the men’s division and no sweep in the women’s division

Semi-final Round – October 5 (Friday)

13:30 – Rank 3 vs. Rank 4 (M) – Knock-out match

14:10 – Game 1: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (W) – Rank 1 with twice-to-beat advantage

14:50 – Game 1: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (W) – Rank 2 with twice-to-beat advantage

Semi-final Round – October 6 (Saturday)

8:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (M) – Rank 2 with twice-to-beat advantage

8:40 – Game 2: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (W) – if needed

9:20 – Game 2: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (W) – if needed

10:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (M) – if needed

Best-of-three championship – October 6 (Saturday)

11:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) (W)

12:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 2 against winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 1 (M)

Best-of-three championship – October 7 (Sunday)

8:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) (W)

9:40 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 2 against winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 1 (M)

10:20 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) (W) – if necessary

11:20 – Game 3: (Winner of Rank 2 against winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 1 (M) – if necessary

F. If there’s a sweep in the women’s division and no sweep in the men’s division

Semi-final Round – October 5 (Friday)

8:00 – Rank 3 vs. Rank 4 (W) – Knock-out match

8:40 – Game 1: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (M) – Rank 1 with twice-to-beat advantage

9:20 – Game 1: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (M) – Rank 2 with twice-to-beat advantage

Semi-final Round – October 6 (Saturday)

8:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (W) – Rank 2 with twice-to-beat advantage

8:40 – Game 2: Rank 1 vs. Rank 4 (M) – if needed

9:20 – Game 2: Rank 2 vs. Rank 3 (M) – if needed

10:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 2 (M) – if needed

Best-of-three championship – October 6 (Saturday)

11:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) (M)

12:00 – Game 1: (Winner of Rank 2 against winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 1 (W)

Best-of-three championship – October 7 (Sunday)

8:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) (M)

9:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 2 against winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 1 (W)

10:00 – Game 2: (Winner of Rank 1-Rank 4) vs. (Winner of Rank 2-Rank 3) (M) – if necessary

11:00 – Game 3: (Winner of Rank 2 against winner of Rank 3-Rank 4) vs. Rank 1 (W) – if necessary