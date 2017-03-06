Bashers challenge Lady Bulldogs

The overflowing criticisms in social media have gotten under National University’s skin.
Head coach Roger Gorayeb said his wards were greatly demoralized by the non-stop barrage of attacks in social media, prompting them to be pressured and lose their focus as well as a couple of games in Season 79 of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.
But the seasoned coach said he would never leave the Lady Bulldogs behind.
He said he kept on reminding them to brush it off and treat is as a challenge because their fate is still on their own hands.
After suffering three consecutive setbacks, the Lady Bulldogs sprung back to life.
They are now clinging on a four-way tie along with Far Eastern University, University of Santo Tomas, and their latest victim, erstwhile leader University of the Philippines.
Gorayeb said they remain positive and very optimistic, vowing to double their efforts to make it to the top.
He emphasized that they have to win more games so they can be placed in the top four after they fell short last year.
Gorayeb is completely aware that the competition is tight.
He hopes that the Lady Bulldogs’ would learn from their experiences in the first round and their hearts will soon be ready for war.
“Sana matuto na sila yun lang naman hinihiling ko sa kanila lahat para hindi kami mapagsabihan ng kung ano-ano. Hindi na namin matanggap kawawa naman yung mga bata.”
The many-time champion coach Gorayeb revealed that he really wants to bring NU into the finals as a way of giving back to the university.
He knows that it wouldn’t be impossible.
He’s been in this situation before and engineered Ateneo de Manila’s rise to the top.
But before it could happen with NU, the Lady Bulldogs should be physically and emotionally tough to overcome their opponents.
The contest is still wide open.
And the Lady Bulldogs still have a lot of time to prove their doubters wrong.