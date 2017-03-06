Bashers challenge Lady Bulldogs

The overflowing criticisms in social media have gotten under National University’s skin.

Head coach Roger Gorayeb said his wards were greatly demoralized by the non-stop barrage of attacks in social media, prompting them to be pressured and lose their focus as well as a couple of games in Season 79 of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

But the seasoned coach said he would never leave the Lady Bulldogs behind.

“Sobrang nakaka-demoralize yung nangyayari sa amin. Syempre hindi ko maiiwasan ang mga criticisms, mabuti sana kung maganda.”

He said he kept on reminding them to brush it off and treat is as a challenge because their fate is still on their own hands.

“Yung mga fans na walang magawa kung hindi bastusin yung mga players ko at ako. Pero sinasabi lang sa mga players na nasa sainyo naman yung ika-kapanalo niyo. Kailangan lang nila i-adapt yung nasa ensayo.”

Handsome chance

After suffering three consecutive setbacks, the Lady Bulldogs sprung back to life.

They are now clinging on a four-way tie along with Far Eastern University, University of Santo Tomas, and their latest victim, erstwhile leader University of the Philippines.

Gorayeb said they remain positive and very optimistic, vowing to double their efforts to make it to the top.

“Apat na 4-3 we have to work hard again, practice hard, kalimutan na yung first round this is the second round.”

He emphasized that they have to win more games so they can be placed in the top four after they fell short last year.

“I want to go to the top 4, mathematically pwede pa kaming makahabol sa top 2 kung mananalo kami sa lahat.”

Gorayeb is completely aware that the competition is tight.

He hopes that the Lady Bulldogs’ would learn from their experiences in the first round and their hearts will soon be ready for war.

"Syempre hindi naman disabled yung kalaban namin talagang lalaban yun. But we can beat them, ang question lang samin is yung heart ng mga players. How will they react sa ganitong situation?" "Sana matuto na sila yun lang naman hinihiling ko sa kanila lahat para hindi kami mapagsabihan ng kung ano-ano. Hindi na namin matanggap kawawa naman yung mga bata."

Ultimate goal

The many-time champion coach Gorayeb revealed that he really wants to bring NU into the finals as a way of giving back to the university.

“I really want to go to the Finals, not for myself, sa NU kasi matagal na silang gusto makapasok. Before I entered andyan na sila.”

He knows that it wouldn’t be impossible.

He’s been in this situation before and engineered Ateneo de Manila’s rise to the top.

“Nasa Ateneo ako sabay-sabay lang naman nag-umpisa ang Ateneo at NU pero nabitbit ko na yung Ateneo sa ganong situation.”

But before it could happen with NU, the Lady Bulldogs should be physically and emotionally tough to overcome their opponents.

“Maraming emotions na naibubuhos,maraming emotions na nakakasira ng loob but still we have to be stronger on the second round.”

The contest is still wide open.

And the Lady Bulldogs still have a lot of time to prove their doubters wrong.