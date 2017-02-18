Ateneo overcomes Tai’s absence

Ateneo de Manila University survived the absence of head coach Tai Bundit and pulled off a straight-set win of Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at The Arena in San Juan.

The Lady Eagles dominated the Lady Falcons; 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.

Michelle Morente led the charge as she produced 12 points on top of five excellent digs while skipper Jia Morado and Jho Maraguinot finished a combined 14 markers for the Lady Eagles.

Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses admitted that it wasn’t an easy win as his former team tried to put up a fight.

“Hindi naman kasi yung first two sets, lumaban talaga sila (Adamson). Kaya hindi easy win.”

He added that fielding second stringers like Ponggay Gaston, Ana Gopico, Jules Samonte and Deanna Wong did not add pressure to the Lady Eagles.

They just want to utilize their skills and talent in order to contribute.

“Hindi naman sila nagulat na pinasok sila kasi pare-parehas naman sila ng training. So (it’s a matter of) kung sino yung magpo-produce ng point at sino yung makakagawa ng mga pinapagawa namin.”

Meneses said they are looking forward to perform better as they prepare for their next match against University of the East.

By that time, Bundit will be back on the bench.

“Actually kahit wala naman si Coach Tai masaya naman yung training na ginagawa namin. Sa Monday, babalik na si Coach Tai, mas makaka-focus na lalo sila siyempre dahil sa program. So, sa Monday, mas pukpukan na ang ensayo.”