Ateneo overcomes Tai’s absence

Ateneo de Manila University survived the absence of head coach Tai Bundit and pulled off a straight-set win of Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at The Arena in San Juan.
The Lady Eagles dominated the Lady Falcons; 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.
Michelle Morente led the charge as she produced 12 points on top of five excellent digs while skipper Jia Morado and Jho Maraguinot finished a combined 14 markers for the Lady Eagles.
Ateneo assistant coach Sherwin Meneses admitted that it wasn’t an easy win as his former team tried to put up a fight.
He added that fielding second stringers like Ponggay Gaston, Ana Gopico, Jules Samonte and Deanna Wong did not add pressure to the Lady Eagles.
They just want to utilize their skills and talent in order to contribute.
Meneses said they are looking forward to perform better as they prepare for their next match against University of the East.
By that time, Bundit will be back on the bench.